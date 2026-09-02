AEW Dynamite Results 9/2 - AEW World Trios Championship Up For Grabs & More

Ospreay apologizes for looking a little rough after his match against Kenny Omega at All In and says he doesn't want to cry from the cheers of the live crowd because he's had a whole week of crying. He says All In was amazing and says he struggles to show the gratitude he has for winning the AEW World Championship, then thanks those who have been there from the beginning and those who have been there for him since his arrival in AEW.

Ospreay addresses Omega and says they both pushed one another to their limits. He says there were times on Sunday that he wanted to stay down and he kept fighting, then says Omega has been the best wrestler in the world for the last 10 years and he still is. He says it took one good day for him to dethrone Omega as AEW World Champion and says the only thing he wanted from Omega is to be acknowledged as his equal. He says he's satisfied with them both having 2 wins against one another, but if Omega isn't satisfied with that, he can name the time and place for his AEW World Championship rematch.

Ospreay says Omega was one of his heroes a long time ago, then says he's the "Billy Goat", the best in the world, and the new AEW World Champion. He says anyone who wants to take his title from him will have to walk through the same fire that he did, then shouts out his United Empire stablemates for helping him back up when he was down. He says he wanted no one else but United Empire in his corner at All In and says there will be a United Empire in New Japan Pro-Wrestling while he creates opportunities in AEW. He then promises to bring United Empire to AEW.

Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun appear on the entrance ramp, and Ricochet says Ospreay knows they have unfinished business and will forever be intertwined. He says the people don't give him enough credit which is okay because they don't know him like Ospreay does. He says Ospreay has known him for years, but Gabe Kidd cuts off Ricochet when he appears with Clark Connors and says Ospreay took away his chance to be the first English AEW World Champion. He says that's nothing compared to what he'll take from Ospreay's family, but Ricochet stops Kidd and says he'll have the first opportunity to take the AEW World Championship from Ospreay. Kidd clarifies that he doesn't want the AEW World Championship from Ospreay yet.

The Dogs and The Demand surround the ring, but United Empire's Henare, Callum Newman, and Francesco Akira run into the ring to back up Ospreay. Ospreay then proposes an Eight Man Tag Team Match pitting himself and United Empire against The Demand and The Dogs.