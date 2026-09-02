AEW Dynamite Results 9/2 - AEW World Trios Championship Up For Grabs & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on September 2, 2026, coming to you live from the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Dallas, Texas!
Kofi and Austin Creed of The New Level and Swerve Strickland will be putting their freshly won AEW World Trios Championship on the line as they defend against The Rascalz' Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed. The New Level made their AEW debut in the opening Trios Roulette Royale of AEW All In this past Sunday as Strickland's trios partners, with the three men ultimately eliminating The Death Riders last to win the whole bout.
Mercedes Mone dethroned Willow Nightingale as AEW Women's World Champion at All In, putting an end to her 35 day reign as titleholder. Tonight, she will be celebrating becoming the new champion as she kicks off her first reign with the title and the second one she's won throughout her time in AEW.
As of writing, nothing else has been announced for tonight's show. However, there is sure to be some more fallout from All In, with Will Ospreay dethroning Kenny Omega as AEW World Champion in the main event of the pay-per-view event among several other notable things. Darby Allin also won the TNT Championship from The Don Callis Family's Kevin Knight in a Fall Counts Anywhere Match, Kazuchika Okada dethroned fellow Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher as International Champion in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Konosuke Takeshita. The Brawling Birds' Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor also became the new AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions by beating Megan Bayne and Lena Kross of Division Dominion, and Jon Moxley won the 2026 Continental Challenge Cup with a win in his finals match against Nigel McGuinness.
We are live! Excalibur and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home to run down the card for tonight's show. They then throw it over to a video recapping some of the highlights of All In.
Justin Roberts introduces new AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, and he makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Will Ospreay
Ospreay apologizes for looking a little rough after his match against Kenny Omega at All In and says he doesn't want to cry from the cheers of the live crowd because he's had a whole week of crying. He says All In was amazing and says he struggles to show the gratitude he has for winning the AEW World Championship, then thanks those who have been there from the beginning and those who have been there for him since his arrival in AEW.
Ospreay addresses Omega and says they both pushed one another to their limits. He says there were times on Sunday that he wanted to stay down and he kept fighting, then says Omega has been the best wrestler in the world for the last 10 years and he still is. He says it took one good day for him to dethrone Omega as AEW World Champion and says the only thing he wanted from Omega is to be acknowledged as his equal. He says he's satisfied with them both having 2 wins against one another, but if Omega isn't satisfied with that, he can name the time and place for his AEW World Championship rematch.
Ospreay says Omega was one of his heroes a long time ago, then says he's the "Billy Goat", the best in the world, and the new AEW World Champion. He says anyone who wants to take his title from him will have to walk through the same fire that he did, then shouts out his United Empire stablemates for helping him back up when he was down. He says he wanted no one else but United Empire in his corner at All In and says there will be a United Empire in New Japan Pro-Wrestling while he creates opportunities in AEW. He then promises to bring United Empire to AEW.
Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun appear on the entrance ramp, and Ricochet says Ospreay knows they have unfinished business and will forever be intertwined. He says the people don't give him enough credit which is okay because they don't know him like Ospreay does. He says Ospreay has known him for years, but Gabe Kidd cuts off Ricochet when he appears with Clark Connors and says Ospreay took away his chance to be the first English AEW World Champion. He says that's nothing compared to what he'll take from Ospreay's family, but Ricochet stops Kidd and says he'll have the first opportunity to take the AEW World Championship from Ospreay. Kidd clarifies that he doesn't want the AEW World Championship from Ospreay yet.
The Dogs and The Demand surround the ring, but United Empire's Henare, Callum Newman, and Francesco Akira run into the ring to back up Ospreay. Ospreay then proposes an Eight Man Tag Team Match pitting himself and United Empire against The Demand and The Dogs.
Swerve Strickland and The New Level (w/ Prince Nana) (c) vs. The Rascalz for the AEW World Trios Championship
Strickland and Myron Reed begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Austin Creed and Dezmond Xaiver tag in and go back and forth with one another, but Creed catches Xavier with a running senton and tags in Kofi.
Kofi delivers a kick to Xavier's chest and double teams on him with Woods, but Xavier fights off Kofi. Zachary Wentz tags in and Creed delivers a moonsault off Kofi's shoulders, but Wentz delivers a Tornillo to Kofi. All six men then begin brawling with one another, but Kofi tags in and delivers a crossbody to Wentz, Xavier, and Reed on the outside when the action spills out of the ring.
Back from the break, Reed and Kofi tag in and Kofi levels Reed with a kick and a right hand. Creed makes the blind tag in, and Kofi lands the Boom Drop on Reed. Creed connects with a Tornado DDT on Reed, but Strickland tags in and delivers a vertical suplex on Reed. He goes for a pin, but Wentz breaks the fall.
Xavier tags in and pins Strickland, but Strickland kicks out. He catches Wentz with a right hand when Wentz charges at him, but Reed intercepts Strickland with a StunDog Millionaire. Wentz and Xavier then deliver a German suplex-enzuigiri combination to Strickland before Kofi ascends to the top rope. Xavier knocks Kofi off the ropes and looks to land a dive on Kofi through the middle rope, but Kofi sends Xavier crashing into the mat. Wentz levels Kofi with a Tornillo, but Creed flies to take out Wentz. Creed then lands a double tope suicidia on Xavier and Woods, but Reed takes out Woods and Kofi at the same time.
Reed dumps Kofi back in the ring, but Strickland delivers a mid-air House Call to Xavier when Xavier bounces off the ropes. Strickland lands a second House Call on Creed, and Creed pins Xavier for the win.
Winners (and still): The New Level and Swerve Strickland
The Young Bucks' music hits, and they make their way to the ring as they stare down New Level, Strickland, and Nana on the entrance ramp.
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