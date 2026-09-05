JBL & Ron Simmons Once Thought They Lost WWE Job After Hitting Shane McMahon

The APA's Farooq (Ron Simmons) and Bradshaw (JBL) were considered two of the stiffest workers in the Attitude Era. Because of this, the duo — especially JBL — never held back, even when it came to Shane McMahon, which JBL admits was something he quickly came to regret.

"Oh, yeah, I almost killed him!" JBL admitted during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," recalling the brutal "Clothesline From Hell" he once delivered to McMahon at ringside. "Shane told me, he said: 'You've got to hit me harder than you've ever hit anybody in your life.'"

Simmons chimed in, adding that he warned JBL not to go ahead with it. Nonetheless, as JBL recalls it, the interaction took place at WWE SummerSlam, or another of the company's major pay-per-views. When the big moment came, JBL saw McMahon running at him full-speed.

"I'm like, 'You got to be kidding me!' I hit him so freaking hard, I never hit anybody like that in my life," JBL said. "I hit him, and as soon as I did, Ron goes, 'We're fired.'"

"I just told him, 'Look, just go back there and start packing.' I'm just going to go back there and start packing my s**t," Simmons added. "Only thing I just recall seeing was this part of Shane's [neck] disappearing so fast! Right? I just stand there shaking my head, like, it's been a good run, it's been a good run."

Despite their fears, McMahon was allegedly thrilled to have been a part of the segment, while Simmons notes he was simply relieved to see his boss' son still walking and talking after the clothesline.