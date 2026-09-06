WWE's Myles Borne Praises Stephanie Vaquer, Says Her English Is Better Than His

Romance between wrestlers is a tale as old as the industry itself, and in recent years, many relationships have blossomed within the WWE Performance Center. Former North American Champion Myles Borne met his girlfriend, Stephanie Vaquer, when "La Primera" was still in "WWE NXT," and they're still going strong.

Borne, who was born deaf, spoke about his hearing impairment, as well as Vaquer, who was born in Chile, learning English, on "Busted Open Radio." The star said their ability to communicate has never been an issue.

"The way she studies so hard and works so hard on her English, she's very smart, she knows multiple languages," Borne said. "Her English is fantastic. I know she's gotten frustrated with trying to make sure she does everything perfectly, because she really wants to do everything to the best of her ability. I remember telling her one time, I said, 'You don't even realize how actually good your English is. I've lived here for 28 years and I still mispronounce words. I have a speech impediment. People don't understand my English.'"

Borne said that as a hearing-impaired kid, not many people understand that learning one language is tough enough, and he has to work overtime to pronounce things correctly. He joked that he knows a little Spanish, but he's "struggling" with English. He said he was very lucky to "land" Vaquer.

"I just remember being so nervous and scared to talk to her," he said. "I was like, 'Her English might not be so good. I got a speech impediment. Maybe she won't realize it. Maybe she'll think my English is really good and we'll have no problem.' Her English was already better than mine."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.