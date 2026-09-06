WWE HOFer Ron Simmons Details Organic Origin Of 'Damn' Catchphrase

Despite making history as the first recognized African-American world heavyweight champion in professional wrestling, being a WWE Hall of Famer, and being one of the most iconic tough-guys in the industry, Ron Simmons is often remembered for his "Damn!" catchphrase by fans who at least caught a glimpse of his Attitude Era run alongside JBL as the APA. Both APA members recently appeared on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, where Simmons explained how the single-word catchphrase became a thing.

"Everyone thinks I'm lying when I say this, but when we were working together, right, and I'd pull a muscle or do something, right, or somebody would do something stupid in the ring and I'd just stand there, 'Damn!'" he recalled, explaining that it usually happened when something unplanned occurred.

"So the people within like the first ten rows could hear me, right? They just start saying 'Damn, Ron!' you know?" Simmons further recalled. "I said, 'Hey man, what the hell are they saying that for?' He said 'I think you say that when something screws up or something goes wrong.' I said, 'You know what? I do.'"

Simmons then claimed that all of this made it's way to creative, who told him that the next time that Booker T and John Cena would have an exchange, all he'd have to do is walk out and simply say the word. "When I did that, the people sat there for a moment, then they just went crazy, and that's when 'Damn!' was born!" he claimed. "If I had known something like that, like 30 years ago, I would have never taken a bump! I'd just walk out there and say 'Damn!'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.