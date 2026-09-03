TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 9/3 - International Title #1 Contenders Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on September 3, 2026, coming to you from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada!

Jason Hotch will be going one-on-one with Trey Miguel in a Number One Contenders Match to determine who will next challenge Order 4 leader Mustafa Ali for his International Championship. Moments after Hotch and Miguel defeated Ali's stablemates Special Agent 0 and John Skyler, Ali appeared on the jumbo screen to reveal that he had sustained an injury, mock Hotch's wife and daughter, and try to get Hotch to join Order 4 once again.

With Leon Slater having selected Option C in order to challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at TNA Bound for Glory on October 11 upon dethroning Cedric Alexander of The System as X-Division Champion at TNA Lockdown on August 23, a Six Way Match will be held at Bound for Glory to crown a new champion. Qualifiers for the October 11 match will begin tonight, as KC Navarro goes head-to-head with one of TNA's newest signees Joe Alonzo.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside will be joining forces with another new member of the TNA roster in Zoey Serrano to collide with Indi Hartwell and Harley Hudson. Serrano made her TNA debut during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night Impact" when she blindsided Hartwell with an attack as Hartwell was in the midst of a verbal confrontation with TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae.

Dutch of The Righteous will be in singles competition tonight as he squares off against BDE The Righteous have been looking to recruit BDE to their ranks over the past few weeks and drive a wedge between him and his friend Rich Swann, but BDE has refused to accept their offer to join them.

Additionally, Kiera Hogan and Allie will be putting their TNA Knockouts World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against The Elegance Brand's M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance in a Steel Cage Match as they defend in an Open Challenge. A.J. Francis has also issued an Open Challenge of his own tonight for anyone in the back who wishes to answer.