KC Navarro Qualifies For X-Division Title Match At TNA Bound For Glory 2026

KC Navarro defeated Joe Alonzo to become the first of six qualifiers for the X-Division Championship match at Bound For Glory during "TNA Impact."

Leon Slater recaptured the X-Division title from Cedric Alexander at Lockdown only to later announce he was exercising Option C to challenge for the World title at Bound For Glory. That meant he would be vacating the title, and there was a spate of qualifying matches announced for a six-man match to crown his successor also at Bound For Glory.

Slater watched on with commentary as the matches got started with Alonzo versus Navarro on Thursday. Alonzo cut a promo before the match, addressing Slater personally before declaring his intent to be crowned the new X-Division Champion, starting with a win over Navarro.

He set about that task with a combination of high-flying and underhanded offense, taking flight, flipping out of maneuvers, and pulling the referee into his path as his shield. Though ultimately it would mean nothing with Navarro telegraphing him one final time for the Blessing in Disguise, scoring the winning pinfall.