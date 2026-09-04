WWE SmackDown Results 9/4 - Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki Face Kit Wilson & The Miz, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 4, 2026, coming to you from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio!

Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki of Bakusai will be taking part in their first match as a tag team as they go head-to-head with The Miz and Kit Wilson in what will mark the latter duo's first time teaming up since coming up short to Danhausen and one of the Minihausens at WWE Backlash on May 9. Nakamura introduced Kyoki as his new tag team partner via video package a couple of weeks ago, capturing the attention of MFT members and reigning WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga.

Although Blake Monroe and Giulia were set to square off against one another during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown", the match never ended up taking place after Monroe attacked Giulia on the entrance ramp and later stated she wanted her first WWE main roster match to be for the WWE Women's Championship currently held by interim titleholder Chelsea Green. Following such, Monroe and Giulia's match has been advertised to be held on tonight's show.

Additionally, Sami Zayn will be making an appearance on tonight's show after causing an Undisputed WWE Championship Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match between Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and GUNTHER to end in a no contest when he interfered last Friday. Cody Rhodes also has something on his mind to share as he prepares to collide with former friend turned bitter rival Randy Orton at WWE Sunday Night's Main Event this coming Sunday.