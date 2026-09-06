WWE Sunday Night's Main Event Results 9/6 - Oba Femi Takes On Bron Breakker & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Sunday Night's Main Event" on September 6, 2026, coming to you live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia!

Oba Femi will be in action as he collides with one half of the World Tag Team Champions and Vision member Bron Breakker. Breakker has taken issue with Femi as to who the future of WWE is between the two of them, with Breakker's manager Paul Heyman informing him of his match against Femi tonight on the August 17 episode of "WWE Raw" in the midst of a verbal confrontation between all three men. The two men later signed the contract for their bout on the August 24 edition of "Raw", and while Breakker's World Tag Team Championship partner Austin Theory tried to help Breakker beat down Femi when a brawl broke out, Femi ultimately was the man to stand tall.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will be squaring off against one another for the first time since the former retained his then-Undisputed WWE Championship against the latter at WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday on April 18. With Orton having cost Rhodes his Undisputed WWE Championship match against CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam Sunday on August 1, the two men have encountered one another in a series of verbal altercations and brawls across the last several editions of "WWE SmackDown". This prompted "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis to put a no-touch clause into effect for Rhodes and Orton on the August 21 edition of the show, making it clear to both of them that they would never be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship again if they did so.

Tatum Paxley will be joining forces with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to go head-to-head with Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin. Although Flair has shown hesitancy about forging a friendship with Paxley amidst the blossoming friendship between Paxley and Bliss, Flair and Bliss have had a number of issues with Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin over the last several weeks. Paxley emerged victorious against Michin in her debut "SmackDown" match on the August 28 edition of the show as Cargill, B-Fab, Bliss, and Flair watched on from the ringside area.

Rapper Lil Yachty will be making his in-ring debut tonight as he takes on United States Champion Baron Corbin in a non-title match. As per an agreement that was come to on August 21, if Yachty can last five minutes in the ring against Corbin, then Williams will get a shot at Corbin's United States Championship after Corbin had previously dethroned Williams as titleholder at Summerslam Sunday on August 2.

Additionally, rapper Quavo will be performing for the WWE Universe.