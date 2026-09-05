AEW Collision Results 9/5/2026 - Andrade El Idolo Vs. Gabe Kidd, MCMG In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on September 5, 2026, coming to you from the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Dallas, Texas!

At All In, Andrade El Idolo won the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal to become the Number One contender for the Men's World Championship. On "Dynamite", Gabe Kidd put Will Ospreay on notice. After teaming with Ospreay against Kidd in a 5-on-5 match, El Idolo and Kidd fought through the arena. Tonight, El Idolo will defend his National title against Kidd.

Persephone won the TBS Championship at All In with the help of Britt Baker. Persephone will defend her title against the newly signed Vertvixen with Baker on commentary. ROH Women's World Champion Athena will have a Proving Ground match against Isla Dawn. If Dawn can last 10 minutes or defeat Athena, she'll get a future title shot.

The Young Bucks came up short once again in a tag title match. Before they compete for them again at All Out, they'll face Don Callis Family members Jake Doyle and Brian Cage. Following Cope and Christian retaining their titles at All In, Motor City Machine Guns were the first of three teams to come down to the ring. Blake Christian has been trying to get the attention of MCMG by tweeting that The Swirl > MCMG. The Guns will make their in-ring debut tonight.

Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight both lost their titles at All In and still can't get along. Callis decided to make them wrestle as a team to see if they could get past their differences. They'll try to coexist against Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and Ace Austin.

On "Dynamite", Nick Wayne attacked Chris Jericho. Tonight, he sets his sights on Komander, the man he faced for the ROH Men's TV title.

After losing the Trios titles on Sunday, Hangman Page and BRODIDO look to get back on track and will be in action.