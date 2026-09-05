AEW Collision Results 9/5/2026 - Andrade El Idolo Vs. Gabe Kidd, MCMG In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on September 5, 2026, coming to you from the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Dallas, Texas!
At All In, Andrade El Idolo won the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal to become the Number One contender for the Men's World Championship. On "Dynamite", Gabe Kidd put Will Ospreay on notice. After teaming with Ospreay against Kidd in a 5-on-5 match, El Idolo and Kidd fought through the arena. Tonight, El Idolo will defend his National title against Kidd.
Persephone won the TBS Championship at All In with the help of Britt Baker. Persephone will defend her title against the newly signed Vertvixen with Baker on commentary. ROH Women's World Champion Athena will have a Proving Ground match against Isla Dawn. If Dawn can last 10 minutes or defeat Athena, she'll get a future title shot.
The Young Bucks came up short once again in a tag title match. Before they compete for them again at All Out, they'll face Don Callis Family members Jake Doyle and Brian Cage. Following Cope and Christian retaining their titles at All In, Motor City Machine Guns were the first of three teams to come down to the ring. Blake Christian has been trying to get the attention of MCMG by tweeting that The Swirl > MCMG. The Guns will make their in-ring debut tonight.
Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight both lost their titles at All In and still can't get along. Callis decided to make them wrestle as a team to see if they could get past their differences. They'll try to coexist against Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and Ace Austin.
On "Dynamite", Nick Wayne attacked Chris Jericho. Tonight, he sets his sights on Komander, the man he faced for the ROH Men's TV title.
After losing the Trios titles on Sunday, Hangman Page and BRODIDO look to get back on track and will be in action.
Young Bucks vs. Jake Doyle & Brian Cage
Walker Stewart is on commentary with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.
Cage and Doyle come to the ring first. The Bucks follow.
Doyle and Cage hit the Bucks before the bell rings. They send Matt down in the ring and Nick is on the outside. Doyle tagged in to stomp Matt in the corner. Cage tagged in and rammed his shoulder into him. Doyle tagged back in and kicked him in the gut. Cage tagged back in and they attempted a double team. Matt escapes and tags in Nick. He takes them both out with a crossbody. He takes them both down with lucha libre. The Bucks land stereo punches. Cage and Doyle sent them both to the mat. The Bucks double team them. Nick landed a tope suicida on them. Nick put Cage in the ring. He went for a kick on Doyle, but was intercepted. Cage bodyslammed Nick and then did curls with him before tossing him overhead. He did a pumphandle pickup and kneed him in the face.
After the break, Nick got caught in a crossbody. Nick landed a Canadian Destroyer on Cage and tagged in Matt. Matt takes on Doyle and Cage. Matt spiked Doyle. Nick tagged in and they double teamed them in the corners. Nick landed a senton on Cage and Matt landed an elbow on Cage. Matt tagged in and they double teamed Cage and Doyle. Nick attempted to lift Doyle until Matt helped him up. Cage intercepted Meltzer Driver. Matt with a headscissors on Doyle, but Doyle reversed into a powebomb. Doyle had Matt up, but Nick kicked him and made him drop him. The bucks land Superkicks on Cage.Doyle accidentally takes down Cage. The Bucks landed BTE Trigger on Doyle for the win.
Winner: Young Bucks
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Hangman & BRODIDO vs. Braddah Kaimi, LVJ, & Vin Parker
Hangman & BRODIDO come to the ring where their opponents are waiting.
Parker and King start us off. He chopped King several times. King chopped to the mat and took out the other two with chops. He sent them into the corner and they all tee off on them. King landed a cannonball on all three. Page landed a Deadeye on Parker and King followed with a lariat. Bandido followed with a Frog Splash for the win.
Winner: Hangman Page & BRODIDO
Nick Wayne vs. Komander
Nick Wayne comes to the ring first. Komander follows.
They lock up and Wayne backs him into the corner. They lock up again and work each other's arm. Komander uses the ropes for an armdrag. Komander did flips and Wayne went to the outside. Wayne took his time and got in the ring and kicked Komander in the gut. They dodge each other until Komander sends him outside with a headscissor and was going for a tijares takedown when Wayne got in the ring. Komander grabbed his arm and rolled him up. He followed with a drop toe hold and splash. Wayne pulled him down by the back of the mask and suplexed him into the turnbuckle.
After the break, Wayne had Komander in a headlock. Komander escaped, but Wayne sent him to the mat. He followed by hitting him in the back with his elbow. Komander landed multiple chops, but Wayne suplexed him. Komander landed multiple strikes before spiking him. He landed an Area Code and a Destroyer. He dove on him from the ropes. He put Wayne in the ring and went for a dive, but Wayne got his legs up and rolled him up by holding the ropes. Komander rolled up Wayne. Wayne with a dragon suplex. Komander blocked Wayne's World. Wayne caught Komander and landed a cutter. He followed with a Prodigy Plex for the win.
Winner: Nick Wayne
After the match, Jericho took Wayne out with a Judas Effect.
Persephone vs. Vertvixen - TBS Championship
Vertvixen comes to the ring. Persephone follows, accompanied by Baker.
They lock up and Persephone backs her into the corner. Vertvixen does the same on the opposite side. Persephone kneed her in the gut and headbutted her. Vertvixen sends her into the corner. Vertvixen takes her down with a shoulder tackle. She elbowed her in the back. Persephone caught a crossbody attempt and sent her overhead. She dropkicked the side of Vertvixen's head.
After the break, Persephone put Vertvixen in a submission. Perspehone headbutted Vertvixen. Vetvixen pinned her. They exchanged blows. Persephone sent her down with a lariat. Vertvixen landed an enzuiguri. She landed a running boot in the corner and planted her. Vertvixen tried to pick her up. Persephone landed a dropkick and landed a Crucifix Bomb for the win.
Winner (and still): Persephone
After the match, Baker got in the ring and they attacked Vertvixen. Baker got out her glove when Maya World came out. Thunder Rosa joined her and run off Baker and Persephone.