Bill Dundee Dead, Memphis Wrestling Legend Dies At Age 82

"Superstar" Bill Dundee, legend of the Memphis wrestling scene, has died at the age of 82.

According to Conrad Thompson, Dundee died sometime Sunday morning. No cause of death was given. The 9-time AWA Southern Heavyweight Champion was diagnosed with dementia in 2023.

Born in Scotland, raised in Australia, Dundee was initially a trapeze artist, joining the circus when he was just 16, and became a wrestler in 1962. Dundee wrestled for over a decade in Australia before coming to America, where he became a regular presence in the Memphis territory, where he wrestled for promotions like CWA and the USWA. He regularly feuded with stars like Jimmy Valiant and Jerry "The King" Lawler, quickly becoming one of Lawler's chief antagonists. The matches between Lawler and Dundee often carried over-the-top stipulations, including one match where Jerry Lawler put his hair on the line against Bill Dundee's wife's hair, and another match that saw Dundee win Lawler's prized Cadillac.

As the territory system waned, Dundee eventually ended up in WCW as "Sir William" alongside Lord Steven Regal, but his tenure was short-lived due to a contract dispute. Dundee was once considered for an undisclosed role in WWE, but the former CWA International Heavyweight Champion believes his hiring was nixed by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Dundee spent much of the latter part of his career promoting, managing, and wrestling on the independent circuit. He officially retired from in-ring competition in 2019, a few short years before he was diagnosed with dementia. His son, Jamie Dundee, wrestled under the name JC Ice in WWE, and his daughter Donna was married to tag team legend Bobby Eaton until her death in 2021.