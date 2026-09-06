Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Former AEW Star The Butcher
On Sunday, the wrestling world woke up to the sad news that Andy Williams, also known as The Butcher, had unexpectedly died after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency during a tag team match at Enjoy Wrestling the night before. Condolences and memories of the former AEW star, who also played guitar for the metal band Every Time I Die, have flooded social media since then.
"All Elite Wrestling is saddened to learn of the passing of Andy Williams, aka The Butcher," AEW wrote in its official statement. "A trailblazing musician with ETID and Atomic Rule, Williams made a successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out of the ring. Our condolences go out to Williams' family, friends and fans."
Williams, as The Butcher, made his AEW debut in late 2019 alongside his tag team partner, The Blade. Together, the pair feuded with a number of formidable teams, including The Hardy Boys, The Dark Order, and former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, in the years following.
Matt Hardy remembered Williams fondly, describing him as a "kind, funny & deep individual" that also possessed impressive talent, both in the wrestling ring and the music world. Matt and Nick Jackson, also known as The Young Bucks, kept their message short, but impactful, writing "Love you Andy" on X.
Love you Andy.
— Matt & Nick Jackson (@youngbucks) September 6, 2026
Evil Uno, a member of the Dark Order, also spotlighted Williams' kindness, noting that it spread to both animals and people. Uno further described "an incredible storyteller," so much so that he often left rooms full of friends holding onto his every word.
Andy was one of the kindest people I have ever met. He just radiated LOVE: for his people, animals, everyone.
My fondest memories of him are when he had a room full of friends holding on to his every word. He was an incredible storyteller and a beautiful person.
RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/8tmZGPcHkz
— EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER 🇨🇦 (@EvilUno) September 6, 2026
The Butcher Touched The Lives Of His AEW Peers
Beyond his storytelling, Williams bonded with his AEW peers by trading food recipes, with ROH Women's World Champion Athena frequently doing so with him. "You were always so kind and I truly do miss talking and exchanging food recipes. Rip Butcher," she wrote on X. "My condolences to all friends and family."
Multiple AEW stars credited Williams with helping them, both personally and professionally, behind-the-scenes at the company. Former Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale recalled Williams going to bat for her during her early AEW days, before her official signing. He encouraged the rising star to not give up on her dreams; from what Nightingale has heard, he repeatedly dropped her name in the ear of AEW CEO Tony Khan as well.
During the Jacksonville days, Andy (along with Eddie) really advocated for me. He encouraged me to keep trying when my dreams still felt so far away. He raised my confidence. He made AEW feel like family even when I wasn't officially a part of the team. And from what I've heard,... https://t.co/rcDevDsUb7
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) September 6, 2026
For former AEW International Champion Kyle Fletcher, one particular conversation with Williams stood above the rest. "One distinct memory I have is being in the locker room at an AEW show with him, I was talking about how my self image was very much tied to my wrestling career and how what was happening in wrestling would affect how I viewed myself personally," Fletcher tweeted. "We had a lovely conversation about how important it is to have a life outside of our careers, spoke about how much he loved his fiancée, the importance of being a good person whatever that means to you and how he found self love."
Don Callis Family member Josh Alexander declared that he left every one of his conversations with Williams feeling "better for it." The musician-turned-wrestler always put a smile on his face, too.
Andy Williams was a musician and wrestler.
He was one of the best people I ever met. Everytime we spoke I left the conversation better for it.
I'll remember Andy for what he was. A dude with an enormous heart that could always put a smile on my face.
Rest in Peace brother.
♥️ pic.twitter.com/OHyhcDbJug
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) September 6, 2026
Music & Wrestling Brought Him Closer To Several People
Given his size and abundance of tattoos, some might have viewed Williams as an intimidating figure. AEW's RJ City and Sammy Guevara, however, attest to him being just the opposite.
"For a man his size, with all the tattoos, you'd assume he'd be this monster. But in reality, Andy Williams was always such a kind person to Tay and me anytime we saw him," Guevara wrote. "Very sad day. RIP brother."
For a man his size, with all the tattoos, you'd assume he'd be this monster. But in reality, Andy Williams was always such a kind person to Tay and me anytime we saw him.
Very sad day. RIP brother 💔
— Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) September 6, 2026
"Andy Williams was so smart and cultured that it made both his chosen careers all the more insane. He was the opposite of how he looked, we were lucky to know him," City echoed alongside a video clip of their 2022 "Hey (EW)" interview.
WWE star Ricky Saints, who worked in AEW from 2020 until 2025, fondly remembered Williams driving a golf cart around the Jacksonville Jaguars' home stadium, specifically while wearing sunglasses and no shirt. For QT Marshall, his matches with Williams remain some of his overall favorites, even if he ended up bloodied or got caught falling mid-air on camera.
AEW commentator Taz touted Williams as a "creative" talent both musically and in-ring wise. Perhaps more importantly, though, Taz said he was also "genuine," something considered a rare character trait within the entertainment industry. "He was just a REAL DUDE," Taz wrote. "I use to call him 'Big Butch' every-time I saw him & he would giggle & smile!"
Williams' dual-connection to music and wrestling brought him closer to several other people, including Frankie Kazarian, Lexis King, and William Regal, all of whom worked with him in AEW before moving to other promotions. Kazarian noted that he and Williams initially bonded over music years ago, with wrestling then drawing them nearer.
I didn't know Andy's condition last night. I held off from texting assuming he was getting bombarded. Learned of his passing, and I am just sick with devastation. We bonded years ago over music, and became close through wrestling. A better dude, you won't find. Godspeed my friend pic.twitter.com/QM7wshp7KR
— 👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 (@FrankieKazarian) September 6, 2026
Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to all of Williams' friends, family, and fans. He was 48.