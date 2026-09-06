Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Former AEW Star The Butcher

By Ella Jay
The Butcher wearing a black headband AEW
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On Sunday, the wrestling world woke up to the sad news that Andy Williams, also known as The Butcher, had unexpectedly died after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency during a tag team match at Enjoy Wrestling the night before. Condolences and memories of the former AEW star, who also played guitar for the metal band Every Time I Die, have flooded social media since then.

"All Elite Wrestling is saddened to learn of the passing of Andy Williams, aka The Butcher," AEW wrote in its official statement. "A trailblazing musician with ETID and Atomic Rule, Williams made a successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out of the ring. Our condolences go out to Williams' family, friends and fans."

Williams, as The Butcher, made his AEW debut in late 2019 alongside his tag team partner, The Blade. Together, the pair feuded with a number of formidable teams, including The Hardy Boys, The Dark Order, and former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, in the years following.

Matt Hardy remembered Williams fondly, describing him as a "kind, funny & deep individual" that also possessed impressive talent, both in the wrestling ring and the music world. Matt and Nick Jackson, also known as The Young Bucks, kept their message short, but impactful, writing "Love you Andy" on X.

Evil Uno, a member of the Dark Order, also spotlighted Williams' kindness, noting that it spread to both animals and people. Uno further described "an incredible storyteller," so much so that he often left rooms full of friends holding onto his every word.

The Butcher Touched The Lives Of His AEW Peers

Andy "The Butcher" Williams wearing glasses Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Beyond his storytelling, Williams bonded with his AEW peers by trading food recipes, with ROH Women's World Champion Athena frequently doing so with him. "You were always so kind and I truly do miss talking and exchanging food recipes. Rip Butcher," she wrote on X. "My condolences to all friends and family."

Multiple AEW stars credited Williams with helping them, both personally and professionally, behind-the-scenes at the company. Former Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale recalled Williams going to bat for her during her early AEW days, before her official signing. He encouraged the rising star to not give up on her dreams; from what Nightingale has heard, he repeatedly dropped her name in the ear of AEW CEO Tony Khan as well.

For former AEW International Champion Kyle Fletcher, one particular conversation with Williams stood above the rest. "One distinct memory I have is being in the locker room at an AEW show with him, I was talking about how my self image was very much tied to my wrestling career and how what was happening in wrestling would affect how I viewed myself personally," Fletcher tweeted. "We had a lovely conversation about how important it is to have a life outside of our careers, spoke about how much he loved his fiancée, the importance of being a good person whatever that means to you and how he found self love."

Don Callis Family member Josh Alexander declared that he left every one of his conversations with Williams feeling "better for it." The musician-turned-wrestler always put a smile on his face, too.

Music & Wrestling Brought Him Closer To Several People

Andy "The Butcher" Williams wearing a stripped shirt Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Given his size and abundance of tattoos, some might have viewed Williams as an intimidating figure. AEW's RJ City and Sammy Guevara, however, attest to him being just the opposite.

"For a man his size, with all the tattoos, you'd assume he'd be this monster. But in reality, Andy Williams was always such a kind person to Tay and me anytime we saw him," Guevara wrote. "Very sad day. RIP brother."

"Andy Williams was so smart and cultured that it made both his chosen careers all the more insane. He was the opposite of how he looked, we were lucky to know him," City echoed alongside a video clip of their 2022 "Hey (EW)" interview.

WWE star Ricky Saints, who worked in AEW from 2020 until 2025, fondly remembered Williams driving a golf cart around the Jacksonville Jaguars' home stadium, specifically while wearing sunglasses and no shirt. For QT Marshall, his matches with Williams remain some of his overall favorites, even if he ended up bloodied or got caught falling mid-air on camera.

AEW commentator Taz touted Williams as a "creative" talent both musically and in-ring wise. Perhaps more importantly, though, Taz said he was also "genuine," something considered a rare character trait within the entertainment industry. "He was just a REAL DUDE," Taz wrote. "I use to call him 'Big Butch' every-time I saw him & he would giggle & smile!"

Williams' dual-connection to music and wrestling brought him closer to several other people, including Frankie Kazarian, Lexis King, and William Regal, all of whom worked with him in AEW before moving to other promotions. Kazarian noted that he and Williams initially bonded over music years ago, with wrestling then drawing them nearer.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to all of Williams' friends, family, and fans. He was 48.

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