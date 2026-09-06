Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Former AEW Star The Butcher

On Sunday, the wrestling world woke up to the sad news that Andy Williams, also known as The Butcher, had unexpectedly died after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency during a tag team match at Enjoy Wrestling the night before. Condolences and memories of the former AEW star, who also played guitar for the metal band Every Time I Die, have flooded social media since then.

"All Elite Wrestling is saddened to learn of the passing of Andy Williams, aka The Butcher," AEW wrote in its official statement. "A trailblazing musician with ETID and Atomic Rule, Williams made a successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out of the ring. Our condolences go out to Williams' family, friends and fans."

Williams, as The Butcher, made his AEW debut in late 2019 alongside his tag team partner, The Blade. Together, the pair feuded with a number of formidable teams, including The Hardy Boys, The Dark Order, and former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, in the years following.

Matt Hardy remembered Williams fondly, describing him as a "kind, funny & deep individual" that also possessed impressive talent, both in the wrestling ring and the music world. Matt and Nick Jackson, also known as The Young Bucks, kept their message short, but impactful, writing "Love you Andy" on X.

Love you Andy. — Matt & Nick Jackson (@youngbucks) September 6, 2026

Evil Uno, a member of the Dark Order, also spotlighted Williams' kindness, noting that it spread to both animals and people. Uno further described "an incredible storyteller," so much so that he often left rooms full of friends holding onto his every word.