Bully Ray Believes Vince McMahon Would've Taken Issue With WWE Team's Name

It's been two weeks since Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of OTM were called up from "WWE NXT" to partner with Royce Keys, and despite the faction instantly becoming one of the most intimidating groups on the main roster, some industry veterans believe there's a major issue with the tag team's name.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal suggested that OTM may need to change their name with Roman Reigns already calling himself the "OTC," which stands for the Original Tribal Chief. Additionally, Mahal claimed that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon would never allow wrestlers to have similar names.

"Vince, he didn't like having wrestlers with the same names, first or last. I don't know if I'm just stuck in Vince McMahon world of WWE, when I see OTM, Out The Mud, debut on the main roster, I'm like, they're going to have to change their name, it's too similar to OTC."

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray agreed with Mahal, explaining that it would've been a major issue for the former Chairman. "Vince was there, that might be entirely too similar ... Damn it, no way, cut it," he said doing an impression of McMahon.

"WWE Raw's" newest stable unveiled their name to be "946," which represents the first three digits of the ZIP code for the Oakland, California area and Keys and Nima's hometown. At this time, OTM has yet to make their in-ring debut on the main roster.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.