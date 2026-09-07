WWE's Chelsea Green To Appear In Comedy-Adventure Movie Starring Ron Perlman

Fans of interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green, whether they follow her on social media or watched season two of "WWE Unreal" unfold, know that the star has been working hard on her acting ability, taking classes, and working toward branching out into Hollywood. On Monday, it was revealed the star has been cast in a new movie.

According to Deadline, Green will star in "We Could Be Heroes," a film that will actually soon wrap filming in Ontario. The movie features Ron Perlman, Peter Facinelli, Sean Benson, Humberly Gonzalez, and more.

Deadline reported the film is about "an unlikely wannabe detective who finds himself pulled into a very real mystery when a young gamer gets into trouble and turns to him for help recovering her stolen gaming rig." Director Paul Emami said that "We Could Be Heroes" features a story of friendship, courage, and discovery, while also being comedic.

The film is directed by Paul Emami and is being produced by Golden Boy, LLC. Mark Elias, who also stars in the film, wrote the screenplay. More information about Green's character in the movie wasn't immediately available. The champion yet to comment on the role on her own social media, but did share photos from the red carpet and stage after presenting at the Creative Emmy Awards over the weekend.

In a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Green revealed more about dipping her toe into Hollywood. She said she auditioned for "Baywatch," but had a bad experience trying to film her tape in a hotel room, and ultimately didn't end up getting the part.