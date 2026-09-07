WWE Raw Results 9/7 - Women's World Championship On The Line, MITB Qualifiers Begin

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 7, 2026, coming to you live from the Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama!

Liv Morgan will be putting her Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against 2026 Queen of the Ring IYO SKY at WWE SummerSlam Saturday on August 1 as she defends against former titleholder Stephanie Vaquer. Tensions between the two women have been on the rise over the last several weeks, with Morgan having previously dethroned Vaquer as Women's World Champion at WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday on April 18.

With Seth Rollins and Naomi having won the 2025 Men's and Women's Money In The Bank briefcases respectively, the first two entrances in the 2026 Men's and Women's Money In The Bank matches at WWE Money In The Bank on October 10. World Tag Team Champion and Vision member Bron Breakker will be going head-to-head with AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page, while Breakker's stablemate Maxxine Dupri will be colliding with Lyra Valkyria and Sol Ruca in a pair of Triple Threat Qualifier matches.