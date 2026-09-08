WWE NXT Results 9/8 - NXT Women's & North American Championships On The Line, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 8, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Kelani Jordan will be putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Kendal Grey at "NXT" Heatwave on August 30 as she defends against Jaida Parker. Jordan gloated about her title win on last Tuesday's episode of "NXT", but was interrupted by Parker. This led to a verbal confrontation between two women, during which Parker called her shot for the NXT Women's Championship.

Jackson Drake of Vanity Project will be putting his North American Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Myles Borne at Heatwave as he defends against Tavion Heights. Heights has been reeling since Borne blindsided him with a Borne Again in the moments that followed the August 30 North American Championship match, with Borne later stating he decided to do so before Heights decided to betray him first.

Last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" ended in a verbal confrontation between NXT Champion Grayson Waller, Saquon Shugars, Cruz Montana, Mason Rook, EK Prosper, Keanu Carver, and Tony D'Angelo that resulted in a physical brawl between everyone except Waller. Following such, D'Angelo will be joining forces with Rook and Shugars to take on Montana, Prosper, and Carver in a Six Man Tag Team Match. The members of the team that emerges as the victors of tonight's match will go onto face one another in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Championship to determine who will be next in line to receive a shot at Waller's title.