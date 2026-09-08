AJ Styles Explains What He Hopes Avery Styles Takes Away From His Time In TNA

AJ Styles stepped away from in-ring competition earlier this year after facing off against GUNTHER at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble. Since then, his second-eldest child, Avery Styles, has kickstarted his pro wrestling career, appearing on the indies and recently signing a deal with TNA.

On a recent episode of his "The AJ Styles Show" podcast, the retired veteran shared what he hopes his son learns during his time signed to TNA. "Oh, he's going to do independents and he's definitely doing TNA. TNA gets him the reps that he needs on television," he stated. "You need these reps on television because you have to hit times. You have a certain time limit to hit these things before commercial breaks and then you have a certain time after you come back that you got to hit."

Styles went on to explain the intricate process behind pro wrestling on television, and shared that he was someone who paid close attention to the timing of a match — something he hopes his son learns as well. "So, being at TNA will help him hit his times," he expressed.

Since joining TNA, Avery has found a new onscreen ally in an old friend of his father's: Frankie Kazarian. The older wrestler has been acting as something of an advisor to young Avery, though the storyline has shown him doing so without letting Avery speak for himself, which will likely lead to a match down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.