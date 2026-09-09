AEW Dynamite Rebel Heart Results 9/9 - Women's Trios Match, World Trios Title On The Line
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Rebel Heart on September 9, 2026, coming to you live from the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia!
Tonight's episode of "Dynamite" has been dedicated to AEW star Rebel as she continues her battle with ALS. Rebel will be making an appearance on tonight's show as she and the aforementioned Baker host new TBS Champion Persephone and Hikaru Shida on The Waiting Room after Baker made her surprise return to AEW on the AEW All In Buy In Show on August 30 to help Persephone dethrone Maya World. Baker, Persephone, and Shida will also be joining forces with one another to square off against World, Hyan, and Thunder Rosa in a women's trios match.
Elsewhere on tonight's show, Swerve Strickland and New Level's Kofi and Austin Creed will be putting their AEW World Trios Championship on the line as they defend against The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly. Strickland and New Level retained their title against The Rascalz's Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite".
Will Ospreay may be defending his AEW World Championship against The Death Riders leader Jon Moxley at AEW All Out on September 26, but he will momentarily have to refocus his sights as he takes on David Finlay of The Dogs in an Eliminator Match. Should Finlay emerge as the victor in tonight's match, then he will secure himself a future shot at Ospreay's AEW World Championship.
Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be colliding with Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight of The Don Fallis Family in a Tables Match, while fellow Don Callis Family members Josh Alexander and Mark Davis will be going head-to-head with TNT Champion Darby Allin and Steven Borden. The Young Bucks and FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently preparing to challenge titleholders Christian Cage and Adam Copeland in a Three-Way TLC Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out. Meanwhile, Alexander made his return from injury last Wednesday when he took out Borden as Borden tried to aid Allin during a post-match beatdown he had received at the hands of The Don Callis Family moments after Allin had retained his TNT Championship against Davis.
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz greet audiences at home as Rebel introduces Britt Baker and she makes her way out to The Waiting Room.
Britt Baker and Rebel Host Hikaru Shida and Persephone On The Waiting Room
Baker says "Reba's" strength, fight, and spirit has inspired everyone. Rebel tells Baker her name is actually Rebel, and Baker introduces Persephone. Persephone makes her way out to thank Baker for helping her save the AEW women's division. She says she's the epitome of a champion as both TBS Champion and CMLL World Women's Champion.
Baker then introduces Hikaru Shida, and she enters The Waiting Room. Shida says she hated Baker and Rebel years ago, but she hates Maya World even more now. She fist bumps Persephone, Shida, and Rebel.
The Conglomeration then makes their way to the ring. Swerve Strickland and New Level follow.
Swerve Strickland and New Level (c) vs. The Conglomeration for the AEW World Tiros Championship
Kofi and Orange Cassidy begin the action. The bell rings and the two men go back and forth with one another. They fist bump one another, but Kyle O'Reilly and Austin Creed tag in. They lock up with one another, but Creed levels O'Reilly with an elbow strike and tags Kofi back in.
Creed sends Kofi crashing on top of O'Reilly, but Roderick Strong takes out Creed and uses Cassidy as a weapon to throw into Creed in the corner. Strong then delivers a Fallaway Slam to Cassidy to use him as a weapon to take out Strickland.
Back from the break, Kofi and Strong tag in. Kofi flies off the top rope with a clothesline to level Strong and follows it up with a dropkick to him, then delivers a crossbody to him off the ropes and goes for a pin. Strong kicks out, but Strickland tags in and Strong gets him up on his shoulders. Strickland escapes, but Strong looks to catapult Strickland into the ropes.
Strickland lands on his feet on the outside and holds him in place for Kofi to land a double stomp on him off the bottom rope as Creed delivers a backbreaker off the top rope.
Creed delivers an elbow drop to Strong, but Cassidy and Kofi tag in. Kofi runs over Cassidy with a knee, but Creed tags back in and double teams on Cassidy with Kofi. Strickland tags in, but Cassdy catches him with a Stun Dog Millionaire. Strong delivers an Angle Slam to Strickland, but Creed levels him. New Level double team on O'Reilly (who has tagged back in), but Cassidy levels Strickland with a shotgun dropkick.
Kofi and Creed look to double team on Cassidy, but Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets to escape by cinching in a double headlock on them and firing off his signature kicks on Strickland. Strong sets up for a Tornado DDT on Kofi, but Strickland catches him with a House Call. Kofi then holds Cassidy in place for Creed to deliver a double stomp to him off the top rope for the win.
Winners (and still): Swerve Strickland and New Level
After the match, Roderick Strong is nowhere to be seen as O'Reilly helps Cassidy to shake hands with Strickland and New Level. The Demand and The Lethal Twist make their way out, and Ricochet begins to complain about The Demand losing the AEW World Trios Championship and New Level walking into his company and be handed opportunities. He tells New Level and Strickland to get out of his ring, but decides that The Demand and The Lethal Twist should kick him out instead. "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido run out to come to the aid of Strickland and New Level, causing The Demand and The Lethal Twist to back down.
King and Bandido hand New Level their AEW World Trios Championship belts, and Page hesitantly hands Strickland the third AEW World Trios Championship belt.
Thunder Rosa, Hyan, and Maya World then make their way to the ring. Britt Baker, Persephone, and Hikaru Shida follow.
Britt Baker, Persephone, and Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa, Hyan, and Maya World
Persephone and Rosa begin the action. The bell rings and Rosa levels Persephone. World tags in and wears down Persephone before Hyan tags in and delivers a leg drop on her.
Back from the break, Rosa delivers a Stunner to Persephone and lands a pair of knee strikes on Shida and Persephone in opposite corners. Baker tags in and delivers a swinging neckbreaker to Hyan, but Rebel appears at ringside to hand Baker her medical glove.
Hyan rolls up Baker, but Baker kicks out and cinches in the Lockjaw on her as she points at Rebel to shout her out. Hyan taps out, and an excited Rebel watches on from the outside as Shida hugs her.
Winners: Britt Baker, Persephone, and Hikaru Shida
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