AEW Dynamite Rebel Heart Results 9/9 - Women's Trios Match, World Trios Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Rebel Heart on September 9, 2026, coming to you live from the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia!

Tonight's episode of "Dynamite" has been dedicated to AEW star Rebel as she continues her battle with ALS. Rebel will be making an appearance on tonight's show as she and the aforementioned Baker host new TBS Champion Persephone and Hikaru Shida on The Waiting Room after Baker made her surprise return to AEW on the AEW All In Buy In Show on August 30 to help Persephone dethrone Maya World. Baker, Persephone, and Shida will also be joining forces with one another to square off against World, Hyan, and Thunder Rosa in a women's trios match.

Elsewhere on tonight's show, Swerve Strickland and New Level's Kofi and Austin Creed will be putting their AEW World Trios Championship on the line as they defend against The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly. Strickland and New Level retained their title against The Rascalz's Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite".

Will Ospreay may be defending his AEW World Championship against The Death Riders leader Jon Moxley at AEW All Out on September 26, but he will momentarily have to refocus his sights as he takes on David Finlay of The Dogs in an Eliminator Match. Should Finlay emerge as the victor in tonight's match, then he will secure himself a future shot at Ospreay's AEW World Championship.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be colliding with Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight of The Don Fallis Family in a Tables Match, while fellow Don Callis Family members Josh Alexander and Mark Davis will be going head-to-head with TNT Champion Darby Allin and Steven Borden. The Young Bucks and FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently preparing to challenge titleholders Christian Cage and Adam Copeland in a Three-Way TLC Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out. Meanwhile, Alexander made his return from injury last Wednesday when he took out Borden as Borden tried to aid Allin during a post-match beatdown he had received at the hands of The Don Callis Family moments after Allin had retained his TNT Championship against Davis.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz greet audiences at home as Rebel introduces Britt Baker and she makes her way out to The Waiting Room.