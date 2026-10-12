WWE NXT Star Names Former World Champ GUNTHER As Dream WrestleMania Opponent

One of the most unique stars on the "WWE NXT" roster is "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" season two winner, Shiloh Hill. The Stamford-educated star is currently feuding with Naraku on the developmental brand, in a story fueled by Hill's need for more knowledge around Naraku's ancient mist, and his experiments on just how to overcome it.

When asked on "Busted Open After Dark" who he'd chose to face on the WrestleMania stage, Hill didn't turn to any veteran users of the mist, however. Hill said he'd want to face the "Career Killer," former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

"When he came to 'LFG,' even, being able to interact with him and being around the presence that he carries," Hill said. "I think he brings a certain amount of legitimacy to the ring. I want to go in there and show I can mix it up with one of the best, so he would be the one I would love to do it with."

"WWE LFG" coach Bully Ray said that he felt the intensity in the room when GUNTHER walked on set, and he knew all the trainees felt it, too. Hill said the "Ring General's" arrival completely changed the energy of the room, and he believes their contrasting energies would make for a good story on the "Grandest Stage of Them All."

"I think, ultimately, every superstar in their own way should change the energy in the room," Hill said. "But his, it got quiet. Some people, they put a smile on everyone's face, they brighten the mood. His [energy] was [like], buckle up."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.