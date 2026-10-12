WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Biggest Winners & Losers

WWE returned to New Orleans, LA, on Saturday for the 2026 edition of Money In The Bank. It was a night of crazy falls and car-crash ladder matches. There's already been a thorough account of what happened, which can be found over on the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 results page, and the Wrestling Inc. Staff has already explained what they loved, and what they didn't over on the Money In The Bank Loved & Hated column.

Now, all that's left is the Winners and the Losers from Saturday's show. The winners were obvious, like Mr. Money In The Bank Penta, or Je'Von Evans, while the losers were a little subtler, like Roman Reigns or Tiffany Stratton. I'll explain as the column goes on. The comment section will be open for your own picks for winers and losers.

Let's get down to who looked good and who very much didn't on Saturday.