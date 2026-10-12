Backstage Report On TNA Debut Of Ben Bishop

During the Call Your Shot gauntlet match at TNA's Bound for Glory 2026, "Big Trouble" Ben Bishop made his TNA debut when he ambushed Jada Stone, grabbed a mic to say he was taking his opportunity, and took her spot in the match. Stone would still enter the match and reverse his powerbomb attempt to eliminate him.

Bishop gained popularity on social media for his videos, particularly for the character of a creepy indie wrestling promoter. The videos got the attention of TNA, however one person stopped him from being brought in last year.

According to Fightful Select, Bishop's name came up frequently by the previous regime, but Tommy Dreamer reportedly wasn't a fan of Bishop's social media videos. People within TNA thought the videos would be a positive point in bringing him in.

Fightful Select received the following comment from Dreamer. "I've been working with Ben a lot lately on trying to better him. I like him. He had a tryout that didn't go well a long time ago. I told him I don't think his social media is helping him get hired other places. He has improved in ring so much, hopefully someone picks him up."

It is unclear if Bishop is under contract with TNA.