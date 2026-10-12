AEW's Kenny Omega & Jon Moxley Set For NJPW In-Ring Returns

New Japan Pro Wrestling held its annual King of Pro Wrestling event on October 12 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, and the in-ring returns of both Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley are on the horizon in NJPW.

In the night's opening contest, Shingo Takagi and Daiki Nagai defeated Hirooki Goto and Tatsuya Matsumoto, with Takagi picking up the win by hitting his own version of a Death Rider on Matsumoto. After the match, a video message from Moxley was played on the big screen in the arena, declaring that he would be returning to NJPW after Takagi had issued another open challenge to anyone in AEW. Takagi recently defeated Moxley's fellow Death Rider, Claudio Castagnoli, at NJPW Destruction in Kobe 2026, and Moxley will likely not be coming alone when he makes his first appearance in NJPW in nearly three years in the coming months.

Later in the show, Yota Tsuji defended the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the G1 Climax, Ryohei Oiwa. After that match, another video was played on the big screen, this time from Omega who ran down Tsuji for not technically being a "world" champion since he didn't want to appear at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door earlier this year before calling him out for a match. Before Tsuji had time to think about the challenge, he was confronted by Boltin Oleg, but just as those two men faced off, Omega rushed the ring and laid out both Tsuji and Oleg.

Omega then offered a different challenge, a three-way match between himself, Tsuji, and Oleg before the end of the year. The main stipulation of the match being that if Omega wins the match, he will then be the number one contender to the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, with that match most likely taking place at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4.