Backstage Report On Recent WWE Women's World Title Changes

At WWE Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch to become the Women's World Champion for the fourth time. She landed the Ob-LIV-ion on Vaquer after Vaquer sent Lynch through a table with a running knee to regain the title.

Vaquer defeated Morgan at a live event in her home country of Chile with Lynch as the special guest referee. On last week's "Raw", the match between Lynch and Vaquer to determine the Number One contender ended in a disqualification, leading to the triple threat match. The match on Saturday was Vaquer's first title defense in her 28-day title reign.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided more information on why Vaquer's title reign was so short. "Essentially the story is that the Chile thing was a one night thing for Chile and as soon as they had the chance, they got it back on Liv. Which doesn't surprise me at all because you know, they want Liv as champion and they think she's the Superstar on that brand. Her and Rhea Ripley are the two Superstars right now in the women's division, so that was the deal."

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