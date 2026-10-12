WWE Raw Results 10/12/26 W/ Live Updates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 12, 2026, coming to you live from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana!
Chad Gable will be putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line as he defends against AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix. Gable most recently defended the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee on the September 14 episode of "Raw", while Fenix scored a win against Ethan Page in a non-title match during last Monday's episode of "Raw".
The Usos will be joining forces with their brother Solo Sikoa to take on The 946's Royce Keys, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima in a Six Man Tag Team Match. With Jaida Parker having ran over Jacob Fatu with a car on the September 28 episode of "Raw" to help out Keys in the midst of a massive brawl between The 946 and The Bloodline, Reigns informed The Usos last Monday that Sikoa would be their tag team partner instead of him tonight.
Additionally, Big Cass will also be squaring off against Rey Mysterio.
20 Updates
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Welcome back to our live blog for tonight's edition of Monday Night "Raw"!
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With Penta winning the 2026 Men's Money In The Bank briefcase and Liv Morgan becoming the new Women's World Champion at WWE Money In The Bank this past Saturday, who would you like to see Penta cash in on and Morgan's next challenger be? Let us know down below in the comments.
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We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of Money In The Bank.
Corey Graves and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as Penta makes his way to the ring with a custom red and black Money In The Bank briefcase that features his mask and "dinero en el banco" on it in hand compete with pyro that shoots out of the sides of it.
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We Hear From Penta
Penta says nothing was handed to him over the past 20 years, and he did it one more time at Money In The Bank. He says the Money In The Bank briefcase means everything to him because he holds the power in his hands, then tells champions to watch their back because when he decides to cash in, he will become a World Champion.
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Je'Von Evans' music hits and he makes his way to the ring limping down the entrance ramp and wearing a cast on his right arm. Penta holds the ropes open for Evans to enter through, and Evans admits he's a little messed up as he shows that his ribs have been taped up as well. Evans says himself and the fans are proud of Penta and he deserves the Money In The Bank briefcase, then hugs him.
Bron Breakker sneaks up behind the injured Evans and spears him. Penta cradles Evans inside the ring, and medical officials slide into the ring to help Evans.
Big Cass then makes his way to the ring. Rey Mysterio follow.
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Big Cass vs. Rey Mysterio
The bell rings and the action spills out of the ring. Cass uses the ring steps to land a kick on Rey's head on the outside and looks under the ring for Rey, but Rey sneaks up behind Cass and looks to land a running senton on him off the ring apron. Cass catches Rey, but Rey sends Cass crashing into the barricade with a hurricanrana. Cass then dumps Rey back inside the ring from the outside.
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Back from the break, Cass whips Rey into the corner of the ring spine first and Rey ascends to the top rope. He lands a senton on Cass and follows it up with a second senton to him on the mat, then spikes Cass into the floor on the outside with a DDT and slides back in the ring.
The referee begins a ten count, but Cass beats it and wears down Rey in the corner of the ring. The referee checks on Rey, but Dragon Lee hops up onto the apron and rocks Cass with an enzuigiri from the ring apron. This opens the door for Rey to dial it up for a 619 on Cass and roll him up for the win when Cass gets him up on his shoulders.
Winner: Rey Mysterio
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We then head backstage, where "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce tells the referee of the Six Man Tag Team Match between The 946 and The Bloodline that he needed a senior referee inside the ring to enforce the rules of the match.
Judgment Day then makes their way to the ring.
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We Hear From Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan says the live crowd are in the presence of the greatest Women's World Champion of all time. She says after "all the injustice" done to her by Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer, the Women's World Championship is back where it belongs in Judgment Day. She says she can now focus all her attention on becoming a two time Women's Crown Jewel Championship winner.
Chelsea Green's music hits and she makes her way out. She says she doesn't want to ruin Morgan's celebration and wants to stand toe-to-toe with her Crown Jewel opponent, but Morgan mocks Green and says it's a little hard for her to be taken seriously. She calls Green a "placeholder champion", but Green says she's okay with Morgan underestimating her because she's been underestimated her entire career. She says she'll be working day in and day out while Morgan is partying, then tells Morgan that she'll make Morgan respect her and says she won't be called a placeholder champion from Dominik Mysterio's placeholder girlfriend.
Roxanne Perez intervenes to tell Green she can't beat Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, or herself, but Green gets in Perez's face.
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Chelsea Green vs. Roxanne Perez (w/ Judgment Day)
Back from the break, the bell has rung and the two women are locked up with one another on the outside. They both slide back into the ring to beat a ten count the referee has started and shove one another, but Perez targets Green's arm and slaps Green. Green whips Perez into the middle rope face first and delivers a meteora to the back of her neck. She sends Perez's face bouncing off the middle turnbuckle and ascends to the top rope, then lands a missile dropkick on Perez.
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Back from another break, Perez rolls up Green. Green kicks out, but Perez levels her with a Shining Wizard and pins her. Green kicks out and lands a German suplex on Perez, but Morgan trips up Green as she runs the ropes. Green grabs Morgan's hair, but Perez takes advantage and sets up for a moonsault on Green off the ropes.
Green gets her knees up, but Rodriguez hops up onto the ring apron. Green sends Perez crashing into Rodriguez to send her crashing off the ring apron and dumps Morgan over the announce desk. This opens the door for Perez to land a Pop Rox on Green and pin her for the win.
Winner: Roxanne Perez
After the match, Morgan delivers an Oblivion to Green and Judgment Day stands tall over her. Morgan steps on Green and holds up her Women's World Championship.
Oba Femi then makes his way to the ring.
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We Hear From Oba Femi
Femi says "The Ruler" is in a very good mood and asks the fans if they saw Money In The Bank and what he did to Bronson Reed. He says he was told there would be Tsunami after Tsunami after Tsunami, but all he saw was still waters, calm rivers, and blue skies. Femi says there's no Tsunamis tonight and says Reed's whole thing was him not understanding the hype around him, but says Reed learned the same lesson Bron Breakker earlier this month at Money In The Bank. He says it doesn't matter who you are, who you're related to, or how many titles you've won because everything will bend a knee to him.
Femi says now that The Vision understands what he can do, he can leave them in the rear view. Paul Heyman makes his way out and says he warned Reed he would have to hit Femi with Tsunami after Tsunami after Tsunami, then asks if he can get into the ring. Femi invites Heyman inside, and Heyman says when looking towards the future of WWE, Femi is the man. He says he couldn't believe what he was watching at Money In The Bank and says he was even better on Saturday than he was against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 42 and WWE SummerSlam.
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Heyman calls Femi "a vision of the future of WWE with the guy", but Femi stops Heyman and dumps the microphone out of Heyman's hand. He touches Heyman on the shoulder and says he's not Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns, then says those are Paul Heyman guys. He says he's an Oba Femi guy and leaves the ring.
We then head over to a backstage meeting with Adam Pearce and IYO SKY. Lyra Valkyria crashes it and leaves before Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez crash the meeting as well. Raquel Rodriguez says she's been on "Raw" for so long that she remembers a time that SKY was relevant. SKY tells Pearce that she thinks she just found Rodriguez's next challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in herself and walks off.
Back at ringside, Chad Gable makes his way out. Rey Fenix follows.
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Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Fenix for the Intercontinental Championship
The bell rings and Fenix trips Gable to send him crashing into the mat face first. He connects with a hurricanrana on Gable, but Gable cinches in an Ankle Lock on Fenix. Fenix crawls over to the bottom rope to break the hold, then sends Gable crashing out of the ring over the top rope. Fenix then delivers a hurricanrana to send Gable crashing into the ring apron face first and connects with a moonsault on him off the middle rope to take out Gable on the floor.
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Back from the break, Gable delivers a springboard Northern Lights suplex on Fenix and goes for a pin. Fenix kicks out, but Gable delivers a moonsault to him off the top rope and cinches in an Ankle Lock on Fenix. Fenix charges at Gable, but Gable catches Fenix in an Angle Slam and Fenix responds with a rolling cutter to Gable.
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Back from another break, Fenix catches Gable with a running uppercut as Gable teeters on the ropes. Fenix then lands Adios Amigos and a Frog Splash on Gable off the adjacent rope, but Gable cinches in an Ankle Lock on Fenix.
Fenix crawls over to the bottom rope to break the hold, but Gable lands a suplex on Fenix to send him crashing into the top turnbuckle face first and ascends to the top rope. Fenix trips up Gable, but Gable cinches in an Ankle Lock on Fenix. Fenix taps out.
Winner (and still): Chad Gable
After the match, Gable helps up Fenix and raises his arm as a show of respect.
We head backstage, where Ethan Page attacks Fenix as Fenix speaks to Cathy Kelley and Page crashes the interview. Gable runs in to come to Fenix's aid.
Back at ringside, The 946 make their way out. The Usos and Solo Sikoa follows.
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Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa vs. The 946 (w/ Jaida Parker)
Parker hops up onto the ring apron before the match as Royce Keys, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima stand behind her on the announce desk. The Usos and Sikoa hops up onto the adjacent ring apron to stare down The 946, but Keys, Nima, and Price join Parker on the ring apron.
All six men get inside the ring, and the referee sounds the bell. The 946 begins brawling with Sikoa and The Usos, but Keys dumps Sikoa into the timekeeper's area as Jey stomps on Nima in the corner.
Keys levels Jey and Jimmy with clotheslines, but Sikoa throws an office chair at Keys outside the ring from the timekeeper's area to level him. Nima goes after Sikoa, but Jey lands a dive on Nima to take him out. Price goes after Jey and Sikoa to gain the upperhand, but Jimmy flies off the top rope to take down Nima and Price.
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Back from the break, Keys tags in and knocks Sikoa off the ring apron. He levels Jimmy with a splash, but Sikoa tags in and delivers a Samoan Drop to Keys. He connects with a Hip Attack on Keys and follows it up with Spinning Solo, then goes for a pin but Parker pulls the referee out of the ring to break the fall.
Parker dumps the referee over the barricade, but Sikoa gets in Parker's face. Nima pulls Sikoa under the bottom rope and sends him crashing into the ring post, but Jimmy levels Nima and Price delivers a uranage to chokeslam Jimmy on the ring apron.
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Jey rocks Price with a superkick and delivers a second double superkick to Price with Jimmy. Price brawls with Jey through the crowd as Nima does the same with Jimmy, but Jey ascends to the top of the entrance tunnel and lands a Frog Splash off it to level Nima and Price whilst accidentally taking down Jimmy in the process. Parker then ascends to the top of the entrance tunnel to level Jimmy and Jey with a crossbody.
In the ringside area, Keys berates Sikoa. Sikoa lands an elbow on Keys and delivers a Samoan Drop to him off the ring steps and through the announce desk. Sikoa dumps Keys back in the ring and ascends to the top rope, then connects with a Frog Splash on Keys and sets up for a Samoan Spike.
A man sporting a bandana around his face sneaks up behind Sikoa and hits him with a crowbar. He lowers the bandana to reveal himself as...Carmelo Hayes! Hayes helps Keys up from the corner of the ring, then hits him with the crowbar across his midsection as Keys holds Sikoa in place. Keys delivers a spinebuster to Sikoa, and Nima and Price join the rest of The 946 in the ring. Price and Nima land a double Samoan Drop on Jimmy, and Parker joins the rest of The 946 in the ring. The 946 stand tall over The Usos and Sikoa as Hayes still has the carjack in hand, there is no definitive winner to the match, adn the show goes off the air.
Winners: N/A
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