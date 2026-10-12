WWE Raw Results 10/12/26 W/ Live Updates

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 12, 2026, coming to you live from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana!

Chad Gable will be putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line as he defends against AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix. Gable most recently defended the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee on the September 14 episode of "Raw", while Fenix scored a win against Ethan Page in a non-title match during last Monday's episode of "Raw".

The Usos will be joining forces with their brother Solo Sikoa to take on The 946's Royce Keys, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima in a Six Man Tag Team Match. With Jaida Parker having ran over Jacob Fatu with a car on the September 28 episode of "Raw" to help out Keys in the midst of a massive brawl between The 946 and The Bloodline, Reigns informed The Usos last Monday that Sikoa would be their tag team partner instead of him tonight.

Additionally, Big Cass will also be squaring off against Rey Mysterio.