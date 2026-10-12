Bully Ray Has A Message For LA Knight Fans Following WWE MITB Loss To Roman Reigns

LA Knight may not have captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank, but many fans, and those across the industry, believe that he put on one of the best matches of his career. One of those believers is WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who put Knight over on "Busted Open Radio" and said that the "Megastar" knocked it out of the park, but he couldn't have done it without Reigns.

"LA Knight fans that are listening right now, chill the f*** out... Because, you're going to hear me put LA Knight over, but you're going to also hear me put Roman over," he said. "Your boy stepped up to the plate and did frickin' awesome... But, you can't have that kind of night if you don't have Roman Reigns standing across from you. It's very specific to Roman Reigns. LA Knight could have had a really good night against Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes. But, he had the performance of his professional wrestling career at Money in the Bank because Roman Reigns was standing across from him."

Bully Ray said both men exceeded expectations. He called everything about the match "phenomenal," including the story surrounding the commentary desk that eventually led to a false finish once Knight sent Reigns through it. Bully Ray said it was smart for Reigns vs. Knight to go on first, for Reigns, in character, to not worry about a cash-in, as well as to make Knight feel important.

"It gives him complete emotional investment from the crowd, which is what he needed," he said. "That night lined up as perfectly as it could for LA Knight, as Mexico did for Penta."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.