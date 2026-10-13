WWE NXT Results 10/13/26 W/ Live Updates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 13, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Tony D'Angelo will be colliding with Myles Borne in a Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Championship. Both men confronted NXT Champion Grayson Waller in the ring during last Tuesday's episode of the show looking to receive title matches of their own, leading to a verbal confrontation and Waller telling D'Angelo and Borne to fight out who his next challenger would be amongst themselves.
The first two quarterfinals of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be held tonight, as Vanity Project's Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes take on Chazz "Starboy" Hall and Mini Vikingo while Nathan Frazer and Axiom square off against Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno. Vanity Project got a buy into the quarterfinals, while Starboy and Mini Vikingo defeated BirthRight's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors in the first round, Frazer and Axiom emerged victorious against DarkState's Osiris Griffin and Cutler James, and Dar and Moreno defeated Los Americanos' Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano.
Additionally, Tristan Angels will be facing Saquon Shugars in singles competition.
17 Updates
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Hey everyone, and welcome to our weekly Tuesday night coverage for "NXT"!
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Who do you think will advance to the semifinals in the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in both quarterfinals matches set for tonight? Let us know down below in the comments!
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We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the Twenty Woman Number One Contenders Battle Royal for the Women's NXT Championship last Tuesday.
Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Vanity Project makes their way to the ring. Chazz "Starby" Hall and Mini Vikingo follow.
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Vanity Project (w/ Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood) vs. Starboy and Mini Vikingo in a Quarterfinals Match for the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
Ricky Smokes and Starboy begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Starboy rocks Smokes with a dropkick, but Baylor tags in and delivers an uppercut to Starboy. He rocks Starboy with a right hand and tags out to Smokes, but Mini Vikingo tags in and lands a Tornillo on Smokes off the top rope.
Mini Vikingo fires off a few right hands on Smokes and sends him crashing into the mat, but Lockwood blocks Mini Vikingo's path on the outside and Baylor sneaks up behind him to level him with a clothesline. Smokes then knocks Starboy off the ring apron and onto the floor.
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Back from the break, Baylor prevents Mini Vikingo from tagging out to Starboy. Mini Vikingo breaks free and tags out to Starboy, who levels Baylor and Smokes with a double flipping kick. Starboy connects with a standing Phoenix Splash on Smokes and pins him, but Smokes kicks out.
Baylor tags in and delivers a Sidewalk Slam to Starboy, then goes for a pin. Mini Vikingo uses Baylor's spine as a launching pad to break the fall and take down Smokes with a Mexican Destroyer, but Starboy levels Smokes with a kick and looks to fly off the middle rope. Mini Vikingo tags in, but Baylor levels Starboy and Mini Vikingo flies off the ropes to take down Baylor.
Starboy tosses Mini Vikingo into Baylor, who accidentally knocks Smokes off the ring apron. Mini Vikingo then delivers a Tornillo over the top rope to level Drake on the outside, and Starboy looks to connect with a moonsault on Smokes off the top rope. Smokes gets his knees up and tags out to Baylor before Smokes and Baylor deliver a double stomp off the top rope-reverse DDT combination to Starboy for the win.
Winners: Vanity Project
We then head backstage, where Saquon Shugars gets into a verbal altercation with Grayson Waller. Shugars then makes to the ring, and Tristan Angels follows.
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Tristan Angels vs. Saquon Shugars
The bell rings and the two men go back and forth with one another. Shugars delivers a jawbreaker to Angels and lands an elbow strike on the back of his neck, then goes for a pin but Angels kicks out.
Shugars targets Angels' left arm and wears it down, but Angels looks to expose the top turnbuckle. Shugars takes down Angels before he can and delivers a back body drop to him, then clotheslines Angels out of the ring and lands a couple of dropkicks on him through the middle rope. An angry Angels begins to throw several chairs into the ring, but the referee stops him from throwing in any more as Shugars grabs onto one of them.
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Back from the break, Angels has Shugars up in a delayed vertical suplex position. Shugars escapes, but Angels connects with a big boot on him and looks to land a swinging neckbreaker on Shugars. Shugars hangs onto the top rope to prevent Angels from delivering the move, but Angels wears down Shugars with a sleeper hold. Shugars powers up to his feet and sends Angels crashing into the corner spine first, but Shugars levels Angels with a chop.
Shugars ascends to the top rope and looks to fly, but Angels moves out of the way and goes crashing out of the ring over the top rope with Shugars. Angels uses the announce desk to send Shugars crashing into one of the chairs face first on the outside and delivers a knee to Shugars for the win.
Winner: Tristan Angels
Wren Sinclair then makes her way to the ring.
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We Hear From Wren Sinclair
Sinclair says if there's one thing she'll do, it's overthink. She says keeping her head down got her nowhere, but she took a risk last week and put herself out there by disguising herself as AAA star Lady Shani. She apologizes to Shani, but admits she's not that sorry and says she no longer has to back down.
Sinclair says she knows she doesn't have the biggest name in the "NXT" women's division and no one expected her to be standing her, but that's why she has to do this and says she knows what happens when you don't go after what you want. She says she lost the WWE Women's Speed Championship and Kendal Grey lose the NXT Women's Championship, then says she can't wait for things to change. She says Grey always believed in her, then says she needs to step up for both Grey and herself. She says there are lots of questions including her suspension from "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone.
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Kelani Jordan's music hits and she makes her way out. She says people are getting too comfortable bending the rules and getting away with it, but says Sinclair was suspended and her being the Number One Contender for the NXT Women's Championship doesn't count. She says she refuses to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Sinclair at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on October 31 and will defend against anyone who isn't Sinclair, then tells Sinclair to keep calling herself the Number One Contender for the NXT Women's Championship because whether Sinclair took a risk or not, she didn't have it in her to enter the 20 Woman Number One Contenders Battle Royal as herself last Tuesday.
Stone makes her way out and announces Sinclair's suspension has been officially lifted. He admits Jordan made some good points, but it's hard to ignore that Sinclair defeated 20 other women. He asks the live crowd if Sinclair deserves an NXT Women's Championship match, and the live crowd overwhelmingly says yes. Stone then makes an NXT Women's Championship match between Jordan and Sinclair official for Halloween Havoc.
We then head backstage, where Cruz Montana gives some encouraging words to Lizzy Rain and takes a phone call from his mother. Dion Lennox attacks Montana from behind and redials Montana's mother's phone number as a means of getting in Montana's head.
Back at ringside, Kali Armstrong makes her way out. La Catalina follows.
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La Catalina (c) vs. Kali Armstrong for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship
The bell rings and Armstrong levels Catalina. Catalina fires off a back elbow on Armstrong and sends Armstrong crashing into the mat with a head scissors, then knocks her onto the ring apron with a big boot and sends her crashing off it with a Hip Attack. Catalina then looks to land a crossbody on Armstrong off the ring apron, but Armstrong catches Catalina with a bodyslam onto the floor and exposes the concrete.
Armstrong looks to bodyslam Catalina onto the concrete, but Catalina lands on her feet and sends Armstrong crashing into the ring steps. She then flies off them with a senton to level Armstrong.
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Back from the break, Catalina delivers a dropkick off the middle rope to level Armstrong. She sends Armstrong crashing into the mat face first, but Armstrong pins Catalina and goes for a pin. Catalina kicks out and levels Armstrong with a Shining Wizard for the win.
Winner (and still): La Catalina
Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar then make their way to the ring. Nathan Frazer and Axiom follow.
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Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno in a Quarterfinals Match for the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
Frazer and Dar begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They go back and forth with one another, but Dar cinches in an Ankle Lock on Frazer. Frazer quickly crawls over to the bottom rope to break the hold, but Axiom and Moreno tag in and lock up with one another.
Frazer tags back in, but Moreno sends him crashing out of the ring through the middle rope. Dar knocks Axiom off the ring apron, then looks to land a kick on Axiom's chest off the ring apron as Moreno does the same. Frazer and Axiom see Dar and Moreno coming and Frazer assists Axiom in landing a dropkick on Moreno to level him.
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Back from the break, Frazer delivers a springboard Spanish Fly to Moreno and pins him. Moreno kicks out, but Dar tags in and Frazer delivers a kick to him from the ring apron and through the ropes. Frazer then looks to follow it up with a Phoenix Splash to Dar off the top rope, but Dar gets his knees up.
Axiom tags in and double teams on Dar with Frazer through a series of strikes. Dar traps Frazer in a Triangle hold, but Frazer powers up to his feet and Axiom delivers a dropkick to Dar to force him to break the hold.
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Frazer delivers a Frog Splash to Dar off the top rope and pins him, but Dar kicks out and Axiom tags back in. Frazer and Axiom double team on Dar and Axiom pins him, but Moreno breaks the fall. Axiom then lands a Spanish Fly on Moreno off the top rope and Frazer delivers a Frog Splash to him off the top before Frazer pins Moreno.
Dar breaks the fall by trapping Frazer in an Ankle Lock, but Axiom comes to Frazer's aid and flies through the middle rope to take down Dar on the outside. Inside the ring, Axiom makes the blind tag in. Frazer delivers a superplex to Moreno and double teams on him with Axiom, but Moreno lands a Fallaway Slam on Axiom off the middle rope and tags out to Dar. Dar levels Frazer with a back elbow when Frazer looks to fly inside the ring, then delivers a Russian leg sweep-kick combination to Axiom with Moreno for the win.
Winners: Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno
Tony D'Angelo then makes his way to the ring. Myles Borne follows.
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Tony D’Angelo vs. Myles Borne in a Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. D'Angelo pins Borne, but Borne kicks out and sends D'Angelo crashing into the ring apron face first. He sends D'Angelo crashing into the ring post face first and the ring steps shoulder first, then dumps D'Angelo back inside the ring and ascends to the top rope. D'Angelo catches Borne with a right hand and sends him crashing into the barricade shoulder first.
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D'Angelo then gains the upperhand on the outside of the ring and dumps Borne back inside.
Back from the break, we see Grayson Waller watching the action from backstage as Borne rocks D'Angelo with a knee strike. D'Angelo sends Borne crashing into the corner of the ring and ascends to the top rope, but Borne looks to fly off the top rope. D'Angelo catches Borne with a spear mid-air, and the two men exchange right hands with one another before Borne sets up for Borne Again. D'Angelo sees Borne coming and lands a sit-out powerbomb on him, then goes for a pin but Borne kicks out.
Borne sends D'Angelo crashing into the top turnbuckle spine first and connects with an Angle Slam on him, but a camera man hops up onto the ring apron and Borne spots him. This opens the door for D'Angelo to connect with a chokeslam on Borne for the win.
Winner (and new Number One Contender): Tony D'Angelo
After the match, the camera man reveals himself to be Tavion Heights! He wastes no time beating down Borne and landing a belly-to-belly suplex on Borne, then follows it up with a powerbomb to Borne through the announce desk. Heights stands tall over Borne.
Moments before the show goes off the air, Robert Stone is on a phone call and walks into his office. He hangs up the phone call when he sees a note on his desk, and reads it out loud: "make me the host of Halloween Havoc, or you are cursed". The lights begin to flash and we hear the laughter of a certain "Very Nice, Very Evil" WWE superstar as the show goes off the air.
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Thank you for joining us!