WWE NXT Results 10/13/26 W/ Live Updates

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 13, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Tony D'Angelo will be colliding with Myles Borne in a Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Championship. Both men confronted NXT Champion Grayson Waller in the ring during last Tuesday's episode of the show looking to receive title matches of their own, leading to a verbal confrontation and Waller telling D'Angelo and Borne to fight out who his next challenger would be amongst themselves.

The first two quarterfinals of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be held tonight, as Vanity Project's Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes take on Chazz "Starboy" Hall and Mini Vikingo while Nathan Frazer and Axiom square off against Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno. Vanity Project got a buy into the quarterfinals, while Starboy and Mini Vikingo defeated BirthRight's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors in the first round, Frazer and Axiom emerged victorious against DarkState's Osiris Griffin and Cutler James, and Dar and Moreno defeated Los Americanos' Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano.

Additionally, Tristan Angels will be facing Saquon Shugars in singles competition.