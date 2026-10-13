WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/5/2026

The go-home episode of "WWE Raw" before WWE Money in the Bank 2026 saw World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns go face-to-face with LA Knight, as well as a number one contender's match for Stephanie Vaquer's Women's World Championship. Global viewership for the show dropped slightly from the previous week, but the episode ranked fairly high on the United States chart for TV shows.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the October 5 edition of the red brand drew 2.4 million global views throughout a seven-day period. That was down from 2.5 million for the September 28 show. A total of 4.3 million hours of the show were viewed across the week.

"Raw" ranked seventh for the week globally, up from the previous week's position of eighth. The show was fourth domestically, up from seventh for the previous episode. The show was beaten out by "Below," "East of Eden," and "Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying" in the states.

Reigns and Knight opened the show with their confrontation before their title match in New Orleans. The main event, which saw Liv Morgan face off against Becky Lynch to determine who would challenge Vaquer, ended in a no-contest after the champion interfered. Vaquer challenged both women to a triple threat match at the premium live event.

Elsewhere on the show, Rey Fenix defeated Ethan Page. Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeated Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, thanks to interference from Big Cass. The women of Judgment Day also scored a victory over Sol Ruca and Lola Vice.