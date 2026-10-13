Seth Rollins Comments On The Death Of AEW Star & Former WWE Opponent Pac

In the weeks following the tragic death of AEW star Pac, previously known as Neville in WWE, various stars have taken to social media and across various interviews to share their memories of the star, as well as their grief. One of those stars was WWE's Seth Rollins, who spoke about his friend, and former opponent, with the "No Contest Wrestling" podcast in a clip posted to Instagram.

Rollins said it was the first time he's spoken on camera about Pac, real name Benjamin Satterley. He said it was hard to put his thoughts about who Satterley was as a person into one concise statement.

"He was just an awesome dude. He was so funny and so unique," Rollins said. "He was also super loyal and he was down to earth. He was just one of those people that... We looked up to Ben. We admired him, I think, because he was so incredible at what he did in the ring but he was also so humble about that part of his life. And the way he treated people with kindness and love and there was a warmth about him."

Rollins said he first met Satterley when he was 21-years-old during his first trip to Europe. He was blown away by the late star's in-ring ability. Rollins said he always thought he was athletic, but joked he thought he was going to have to find a new profession after seeing Satterley.

"I hope his legacy in the wrestling world will be one thing, but his legacy amongst the people who loved him and knew him was just that he was an awesome, awesome human being," Rollins said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "No Contest Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.