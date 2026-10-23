TNA's Nic Nemeth Ponders Final Run For Him And Other Wrestlers Of His Generation

Last year, John Cena officially retired from in-ring competition. Next year, Adam "Edge" Copeland will do the same. Their former colleague Nic Nemeth, meanwhile, is showing no signs of slowing down. That hasn't stopped him from pondering what his own future road to retirement might look like, though.

"I would like to do a cool thing," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "I would like to do my last show in LA, my last show in Cleveland, my last time fighting for a title, all these different things and go, 'This is my last one.' We'd all like to have a last year run. I don't know how that works. I know it can work out for some people, and a lot of people in our business don't get to call those shots. But when you do and you mean something, hopefully we see more and more of those, because I know we like it."

Nemeth, a former collegiate wrestler, kicked off his professional wrestling career under the WWE banner in 2004. At the time, Cena and Copeland were steadily building themselves as major singles stars on WWE's main roster. Other names such as The Miz, Mickie James, and Nemeth himself were working their way up WWE's developmental system.

Eventually, Nemeth hopes that all the in-ring performers of his generation, now veterans to the business, receive a moment of recognition before making their own farewells. In his case, "The Showoff" appears to be further away from his.

"I love when someone who's done so much, or someone that I've been in the ring with, to get everybody giving them their moment, and enjoy what they did and the sacrifices they made," Nemeth said. "I love that stuff."

Nemeth is currently signed to TNA, where he reigns as one-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions. He lost the TNA World Championship to Leon Slater at Bound For Glory on October 11.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.