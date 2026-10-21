AEW Dynamite Results 10/21/26 W/ Live Updates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "AEW Dynamite" on October 21, 2026, coming to you live from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida!
With AEW WrestleDream now in the history books this past Saturday, Ilja Dragunov made his AEW debut when AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette introduced him and he took a lap around the ring. Following his debut, Dragunov will be wrestling his first AEW match against "Speedball" Mike Bailey.
While nothing else has been announced for tonight's show as of writing, WrestleDream also saw Will Ospreay retain his AEW World Championship in the inaugural Clockwork Carnage Match. Mercedes Mone also retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla, The Young Bucks retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight, and Persephone successfully defended her TBS Championship in a Four-Way Match. Andrade and Jon Moxley also successfully defended their respective National Championship and Continental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa and Mark Davis, while "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido dethroned New Level and Swerve Strickland as AEW World Trios Champions and Nick Wayne defeated Jericho.
23 Updates
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Welcome back to our weekly Wednesday night coverage for "AEW Dynamite"!
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Since writing up our preview last night, AEW has announced on their X account that Maya World will be squaring off against Queen Aminata in a Number One Contenders Match for Persephone's TBS Championship. Mark Davis and Jake Doyle of The Don Callis Family also look to secure a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship when they take on The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match, and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay will be teaming up with Adam Copeland to square off against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight.
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We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz greet audiences at home as The Young Bucks make their way to the ring. Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and Don Callis follow.
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The Young Bucks (c) vs. Mark Davis and Jake Doyle (w/ Don Callis) in an Eliminator Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
The bell rings and Davis and Doyle gain control of the match. Doyle sends Matt Jackson crashing into one of the barricades while Davis sends Nick Jackson crashing off the ring steps. Davis and Doyle then send Matt and Nick crashing into one another shoulder first, and Davis sits Matt in a chair. He charges at him and powerbombs Nick through a table in the timekeeper's area.
Davis dumps Matt back inside the ring and tags out to Doyle. Davis and Doyle deliver a double splash to Matt, and Doyle cinches in a Bear Hug on Nick. Davis lands a pair of piledrivers on Matt, and Davis and Doyle then pin Matt and Nick for the win.
Winners: Mark Davis and Jake Doyle
Adam Copeland and Will Ospreay then make their way to the ring. Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight follow, and Don Callis remains seated at the commentary desk.
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Will Ospreay and Adam Copeland vs. Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight (w/ Don Callis)
Copeland and Knight begin the action. The bell rings and Copeland runs over Knight with a clothesline. Ospreay and Fletcher tag in and lock up, but Copeland tags back in and rains down right hands on Fletcher in the corner of the ring.
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Back from the break, Ospreay rocks Fletcher with an enzuigiri. Knight tags in and pins Ospreay, but Ospreay kicks out and levels Knight with a right hand off the top rope. Copeland tags in and runs over Knight with a knee strike, then levels him with a clothesline and connects with a flapjack on Fletcher.
Knight pins Copeland, but Copeland kicks out and Fletcher tags in. Fletcher delivers a Michinoku Driver to Copeland and pins him, but Ospreay breaks the fall and flies out of the ring to level Knight on the outside.
Kazuchika Okada appears at ringside and stares down Copeland holding up his International Championship belt from the ring apron. Ospreay pulls Okada off, but Fletcher delivers a boot to Copeland in the corner of the ring. Copeland sets up for a spear, but Fletcher, but Fletcher moves out of the way and Copeland is sent face first into the International Championship belt. Fletcher takes advantage and delivers a brainbuster to Copeland for the win.
Winners: Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight
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After the match, Okada, Fletcher, and Knight beat down Copeland and Ospreay. Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and Wardlow saunter out to ringside to join him, but Ospreay takes the fight to Knight and Fletcher. Davis and Doyle overpower him, and Fletcher hits Ospreay with the AEW World Championship belt. Fletcher holds up the AEW World Championship belt, but the lights go out and Darby Allin makes his way to the ring with a bat in hand. Steven Borden joins Allin to bring the fight to The Don Callis Family, with The Young Bucks sliding into the ring.
Borden then grabs a microphone and challenges Fletcher, Knight, Okada, Davis, Doyle, and Wardlow to a Blood & Guts Match on behalf of himself, Allin, The Young Bucks, Ospreay, and Copeland.
Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana then make their way to the ring. Tome Filip is already waiting inside.
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Swerve Strickand (w/ Prince Nana) vs. Tome Filip
Strickland delivers a House Call to his opponent and rains down right hands on his opponent's spine. He sends him crashing into the mat spine first with a Vertebreaker for the win.
Winner: Swerve Strickland
Orange Cassidy and Jay White then make their way to the ring. The Death Riders follow.
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The Death Riders vs. Orange Cassidy and Jay White
White and Daniel Garcia begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. White sends Garcia crashing into the mat spine first, but Wheeler Yuta and Cassidy tag in. Yuta wears down Cassidy with a Fujiwara Armbar, but Cassidy sets up for a Stun-Dog Millionaire on Yuta.
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Back from the break, White tags in and delivers a chop to Garcia in the corner. Garcia and Yuta take turns firing strikes n White in the corner, and Garcia cinches in a Dragon Tamer on White. Cassidy pulls Yuta out of the ring, but Yuta catches Cassidy with a German suplex. Cassidy connects with an Orange Punch on Yuta, and White follows it up with a Blade Runner to Yuta for the win.
Winners: Orange Cassidy and Jay White
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We then head backstage, where Swerve Strickland (noticeably with just Prince Nana) demands a rematch for the AEW World Trios Championship from "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido at AEW Full Gear on November 14 as the latter three men are speaking with Renee Paquette. Strickland says he wants it to be a Texas Death Match, but Page refuses to add the Texas Death Match stipulation. Strickland responds by telling Page "we'll see".
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Renee Paquette Catches Up With Mercedes Mone
Paquette is waiting in the ring and introduces Mercedes Mone, who makes her way out. Paquette addresses Mone's recent accomplishments in the ring and retaining the AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla at WrestleDream, and Mone brags about her win against Thekla.
Mone dismisses Paquette and says she's the most dominant woman in all of professional wrestling. She says she doesn't chase the spotlight because she is the spotlight, then says she wants to know who's next to challenge her for the AEW Women's World Championship. The Death Riders' music hits and Marina Shafir makes her way out alongside Jon Moxley, but Mone exits the ring as Roderick Strong makes his way out.
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Jon Moxley (c) vs. Roderick Strong in an Eliminator Match for the AEW Continental Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Strong fires off shoulders on Moxley's midsection in the corner, then exchanges chops with him.
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Back from the break, Moxley connects with a double underhook DDT on Strong. He rains down right hands on Strong in the corner of the ring, but Moxley cinches in a Bulldog Choke on Strong. Strong quickly taps out.
Winner: Jon Moxley
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After the match, Moxley slides out of the ring as David Finaly and Clark Connors slide inside to beat down Strong. Moxley gets back in the ring to stare down Finlay and confront him and Connors about the attack.
The Dogs blindside Moxley from behind and beat him down, but Gabe Kidd slides into the ring looking to stop Finlay and Connors. Finlay and Connors begin beating down Kidd, but Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Jay White slide into the ring to force Finlay and Connors to back down. The rest of The Bang Bang Gang and Claudio Castagnoli get involved, with Castagnoli sending Finlay and Connors crashing into one another. Everyone continues to brawl with one another, but The Dogs and The Bang Bang Gang beat down Castagnoli. White hands Finlay his sceptre, and Finaly hits Moxley with it to reveal a newfound alliance with The Dogs and the freshly heel Bang Bang Gang. The Dogs and The Bang Bang Gang then throw up the too sweet symbol and stand tall in the ring.
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We then head backstage and see Divine Dominion and Sisters of Sin attack The Brawling Birds, Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander.
Back at ringside, Nick Wayne makes his way out.
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We Hear From Nick Wayne
Wayne gloats about defeating Jericho twice including this past Saturday at WrestleDream and says Jericho needs to come to the ring to apologize to him as was agreed upon if Wayne won at WrestleDream.
Wayne waits for Jericho, but Jericho shows no sign. He says he should've known better than to think Jericho would be a man of his word, but Jericho's music and pyro cuts off Wayne before he makes his way to the ring.
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Wayne says he's glad Jericho is in the ring and says he knows he's been dreading this all week. He says he's been thinking about all the ways Jericho will apologize to him after WrestleDream and demands that he say he's sorry, and Jericho looks to apologize. Wayne cuts off Jericho and continues to talk about how much he's looking forward to Jericho's apology, noting his family and friends are all watching on national television. Jericho tries to apologize, but Wayne continues to cut him off and Jericho becomes frustrated. He tells Wayne to be quiet so he can apologize and recalls telling Wayne he told him he didn't know what he didn't know. He admits Wayne knew more than he thought he did and says Wayne has learned some lessons from him because if he hadn't he wouldn't have beaten Jericho.
Jericho says he would never have apologized to anyone at Wayne's age, then officially apologizes to Wayne for underestimating him or understanding how good he is. He says Wayne will look back at this time to realize it was the turning point, then says he listened to guys who were older than he was when he was Wayne's age. He says if Wayne continues to listen to what people tell him, he will go on to be a multi-time World Champion and entertain fans for years to come.
Queen Aminata then makes her way to the ring. Maya World follows, and Persephone and Britt Baker join the commentary desk.
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Queen Aminata vs. Maya World in a Number One Contenders Match for the TBS Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. World flies off the ropes to level Aminata on the outside.
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Back from the break, Aminata and World take turns rolling one another up and kicking out. Aminata ascends to the top rope and looks to fly, but World sees her coming and Aminata lands a knee strike on World for the win.
Winner (and new Number One Contender): Queen Aminata
"Speedball" Mike Bailey then makes their way to the ring. Ilja Dragunov follows.
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Ilja Dragunov vs. Speedball Bailey
The bell rings and the two lock up. Dragunov sends Bailey crashing into the corner of the ring spine first, then wears down Bailey's leg and delivers a German suplex to him. Bailey sets up for a kick on Dragunov on the outside, but Dragunov moves out of the way and Bailey hits their shin on the ring steps.
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Back from the break, Bailey levels Dragunov with a kick to his head and delivers a standing moonsault on Dragunov. He follows it up with a pair of flipping knees to Dragunov, but Dragunov rocks Bailey with a right hand and joins them on the ropes.
Dragunov fires off headbutts on Bailey, then connects with a superplex on him and calls for a H-Bomb on him. Bailey counters into a roll up on Dragunov, but Dragunov kicks out and connects with a H-Bomb on Bailey for the win.
Winner: Ilja Dragunov
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