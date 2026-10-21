AEW Dynamite Results 10/21/26 W/ Live Updates

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "AEW Dynamite" on October 21, 2026, coming to you live from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida!

With AEW WrestleDream now in the history books this past Saturday, Ilja Dragunov made his AEW debut when AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette introduced him and he took a lap around the ring. Following his debut, Dragunov will be wrestling his first AEW match against "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

While nothing else has been announced for tonight's show as of writing, WrestleDream also saw Will Ospreay retain his AEW World Championship in the inaugural Clockwork Carnage Match. Mercedes Mone also retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla, The Young Bucks retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight, and Persephone successfully defended her TBS Championship in a Four-Way Match. Andrade and Jon Moxley also successfully defended their respective National Championship and Continental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa and Mark Davis, while "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido dethroned New Level and Swerve Strickland as AEW World Trios Champions and Nick Wayne defeated Jericho.