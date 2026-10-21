WWE NXT - 10/20/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Over recent weeks, Izzi Dame has made it her mission to get beneath Zaria's skin, in what had looked to be a play at getting her North American title back. Earlier on during tonight's show she was confronted for her Mean Girl activity in the locker room by Layla Diggs, the forgotten number one contender to the title, and Dame even alluded to the idea that she was after the title as a match was set up between the pair of them.

For all intents and purposes, that match felt like a Number One Contendership match in all but name. It also happened to be a pretty fun one as well, with Diggs getting a prolonged spell against the former champion before ultimately falling to defeat. Then Zaria came down to the ring, acknowledged Dame's attempts to get beneath her skin, and challenged her to a title match at Halloween Havoc. Dame accepted, but then turned around and said, verbatim, "Don't worry about putting that on the line."

This is confusing for a number of reasons. Firstly, it's a title and one that Dame had been rather steadfast about wanting to get back, up until recently. Secondly, even if she did care purely for this supposed vendetta towards Zaria, why explicitly omit the title from the contest? If she wins a title match, she exposes Zaria as she has said she wants to, and she also takes the title from her. If she wins this match, she will have beaten Zaria, but then she still needs to fight for the title at a later date.

It doesn't exactly help things that this is the show with Booker T and his continual "Wrestling's about checks and championships" phrase. He's not wrong; it is. And it certainly undermines a title when a potential challenger gets their opportunity, just to turn it down like it's beneath them. It's been really hard to get a track on the why behind everything in this feud.

Even in kayfabe, what is this all in aid of? Why would Robert Stone make this match without the title on the line before the rightful number one contender gets her opportunity? Zooming out from that and considering that this is fictional and it's written for entertainment, what is the endgame here? What narrative purpose does Dame rejecting the title shot serve?

It feels like an obvious and rather lazy attempt to extend the storyline without actually giving any meat to the bones. And it hardly makes their contest a draw for Halloween Havoc.

Written by Max Everett