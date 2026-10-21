Backstage News On TNA Contract Status Of X-Division Champion & HOFer Amazing Red

Amazing Red is officially once again signed with TNA, according to a new report, marking his third tenure with the company after capturing the X-Division Championship at TNA Bound for Glory 2026, right after being inducted into the company's Hall of Fame.

According to PWInsider Elite, Red has officially signed with TNA, though the company has not officially announced it as of this writing. PWIE did not report if Red had signed before his Hall of Fame induction and title victory, or how long the deal is for.

During his induction ahead of Bound for Glory, it was announced Red would be competing in the match for the X-Division title, gold that he's held three other times in his career. He pinned KC Navarro off a Code Red, besting the five other competitors in the seven-man match.

The 44-year-old old star, whose real name is Jonathan Figueroa, worked for NWA Total Nonstop Action when it began in 2002, and helped establish the X Division. He left the promotion at the end of 2004, but returned to TNA in 2009 for a run that lasted through 2011. He's also worked in Ring of Honor, as well as NJPW, and he is the founder of House of Glory.

TNA officially announced the signing of Shotzi Blackheart on Monday. The star's signing was reported by Fightful Select the week prior. The outlet also reported that many contracts, a lot of them short-term deals, are set to expire in TNA over the coming months. The report said TNA President Carlos Silva expects some of those deals to get done in the coming weeks.