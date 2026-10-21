Backstage Update On Injury Status Of AAA's Mini Vikingo

After he was defeated alongside Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic partner Chazz "Starboy" Hall by the Vanity Project on the October 13 edition of "WWE NXT," it was revealed on this week's episode of the developmental brand that AAA star Mini Vikingo was not cleared to compete.

Mini Vikingo and Hall were defeated by NXT Tag Team Champions, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, in the tournament quarter final after first advancing over BirthRight's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors. On Tuesday's edition of the show, Vanity Project were seen speaking to "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone, who informed them of Mini Vikingo's injury, meaning they couldn't compete in a six-man tag team match he had planned for the night.

According to PWInsider Elite, the word going around backstage at the Performance Center was that the AAA star is dealing with an elbow issue. It was not reported how severe the injury may be, or how long he could be out of action. Outside of the six-man tag match alluded to by Stone, it wasn't clear if there are future "NXT" plans for Mini Vikingo, with or without Hall, in the immediate future.

Prior to the elbow issue, Mini Vikingo won a AAA World Cruiserweight Championship number one contender's four-way against Jack Cartwheel, Joaquin Wilde, and Nobu San on the October 3 edition of AAA. He's set to challenge Rey Fenix for the gold during week two of AAA Heroes Inmortales on October 31. As of this writing, AAA hasn't acknowledged Mini Vikingo's potential injury on social media.