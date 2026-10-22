Queen Aminata Earns AEW TBS Title Match

Queen Aminata defeated Maya World during "AEW Dynamite" to become the new number one contender to the TBS Championship.

World was returning to action for the first time after being sidelined in September, competing for a rematch for the title she lost to Persephone at All In in August. Aminata was one of three losers, as well as Hyan and Dani Luna, against Persephone for the title at WrestleDream. Persephone and Britt Baker sat on commentary for the bout.

The match saw back-and-forth action between the challengers, Aminata the more hard-hitting of the pair while World made use of her speed advantage to mitigate her opponent's power.

That proved to be all in vain for the former champion, however, as she was forced to roll outside of the ring to escape the onslaught. Aminata followed her and made use of a steel chair to leap into her opponent, dragging her back in the ring for the Off With Her Head against the ropes and securing the wining pinfall.

After the match, Persephone and Baker sought to enter the ring and ambush the former's new challenger. Hyan ran down to the ring to join Aminata and World in seeing them off without any attack.

Aminata will now challenge Persephone for the title during next week's "AEW Dynamite: Fright Night."