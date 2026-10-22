TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 10/22/26 W/ Live Updates

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on October 22, 2026, coming to you from the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama!

Amazing Red became the new X-Division Champion when he defeated Cedric Alexander of The System, Rich Swann, Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro, BDE, and one half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions Ryan Nemeth in a Seven-Way Match at Bound For Glory. Tonight, Red's first challenger will be determined as Alexander, Swann, Aichner, and Navarro square off against one another in a Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for the X-Division Championship.

Kiera Hogan and Allie will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on their minds to share. With Hogan and Allie having lost the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship to Shayna Baszler and Zoey Serrano at Bound For Glory, Hogan was seen looking backstage for Allie in a video posted to TNA's X account last Thursday and walked into a room where she found an empty chair with Allie's Bunny jacket draped over it.

Additionally, Avery Styles will be taking part in his first match on "Thursday Night Impact" as he faces Joe Alonzo.