TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 10/22/26 W/ Live Updates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on October 22, 2026, coming to you from the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama!
Amazing Red became the new X-Division Champion when he defeated Cedric Alexander of The System, Rich Swann, Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro, BDE, and one half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions Ryan Nemeth in a Seven-Way Match at Bound For Glory. Tonight, Red's first challenger will be determined as Alexander, Swann, Aichner, and Navarro square off against one another in a Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for the X-Division Championship.
Kiera Hogan and Allie will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on their minds to share. With Hogan and Allie having lost the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship to Shayna Baszler and Zoey Serrano at Bound For Glory, Hogan was seen looking backstage for Allie in a video posted to TNA's X account last Thursday and walked into a room where she found an empty chair with Allie's Bunny jacket draped over it.
Additionally, Avery Styles will be taking part in his first match on "Thursday Night Impact" as he faces Joe Alonzo.
23 Updates
-
Welcome back to our weekly coverage for "Thursday Night Impact"!
-
Since writing up our preview, TNA has also announced on their X account that Jason Hotch will be defending his freshly won International Championship as he defends against Mustafa Ali in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match after dethroning Ali as titleholder at TNA Bound For Glory in a Four-Way Match that also involved John Skyler and Special Agent 0. TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae will also be returning from her suspension for slapping now-Knockouts World Champion Indi Hartwell.
-
We are live! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as Daria Rae makes her way to the ring.
-
We Hear From Daria Rae
Rae says sitting at home week after week watching Indi Hartwell and TNA Director of Authority ruin TNA was the only thing worse than talking to the fans. She says Hartwell wouldn't be Knockouts World Champion if she wasn't suspended, but Hartwell's music hits and she makes her way out.
-
Hartwell welcomes Rae back, but says no one missed her and says she thought Rae's time away would humble her. She says it clearly did nothing because Rae is the same bitter, jaded, miserable, selfish person. She says Rae can blame whoever she wants, she became Knockouts World Champion, but Rae reminds Hartwell that Xia Brookside has a rematch clause for the Knockouts World Championship right now and says Hartwell has no time to change.
Brookside's music hits and she makes her way out.
-
Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Xia Brookside for the Knockouts World Championship
The bell rings and the two women exchange right hands with one another. Brookside delivers a Thesz Press to Hartwell, but Hartwell rains down right hands and left hands on Brookside. Hartwell levels Brookside with a clothesline and rocks her with an uppercut, then delivers a boot to the side of her head and knocks her off the ring apron.
Brookside grabs the Knockouts World Championship belt and holds it up, but Hartwell levels Brookside with a big boot. Brookside sends Hartwell crashing into the ring apron three times left arm first, then sends her crashing into the ring steps left arm first and stomps on it using the ring steps.
Brookside dumps Hartwell back into the ring and sends her crashing into the mat face first, then continues to wear down Hartwell's left arm with a submission hold.
Hartwell delivers a back elbow to Brookside and levels her with a pair of clotheslines, then follows it up with a spinebuster and goes for a pin. Brookside kicks out and continues to wear down Hartwell's left arm with an armbar, but Hartwell escapes and Brookside catches her with a codebreaker. She goes for a pin, but Hartwell kicks out and rocks Brookside with a big boot. She follows it up with Hurts Don't It for the win.
Winner (and still): Indi Hartwell
After the match, Rae appears at the top of the entrance ramp looking unimpressed as Hartwell holds up the Knockouts World Championship belt. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Serrano attack Hartwell blindside from behind, and Serrano delivers Z360 to Hartwell. Baszler then puts Hartwell to sleep with a Kirifuda Clutch and holds up the Knockouts World Championship.
-
Back from the break, we head backstage and see a visibly upset Brookside after losing her Knockouts World Championship match. She holds two white flowers in her hand, drops her cape, and walks off.
Fabian Aichner then makes his way to the ring. KC Navarro, Cedric Alexander, and Rich Swann follow.
-
Cedric Alexander vs. Rich Swann vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro in a Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for the X-Division Championship
The bell rings and Navarro delivers a hurricanrana to Alexander. Aichner lands a springboard crossbody on Swann and Navarro, but Navarro delivers a Tornado DDT to Alexander. Swann delivers a standing moonsault to Navarro and pins him, but Navarro kicks out.
Back from the break, Alexander has Navarro in an electric chair position. Swann flies off the ropes to take down both men, then rocks Aichner with a spinning kick to his head. Aichner responds with a backbreaker to Swann, but Navarro delivers a kick to Aichner. Alexander then sends Navarro crashing into the mat face first before Aichner and Swann double team on Navarro.
Swann calls for a Canadian Destroyer on Alexander on the ring apron, but Alexander escapes it and delivers a STO to Swann. Navarro flies off the ropes to level Swann and Alexander, but Aichner delivers a crossbody off the top rope to level all three men on the outside of the ring.
Aichner dumps Alexander back inside the ring, but Brian Myers and Bear Bronson slide into the ring out of nowhere. Myers levels Aichner with a clothesline and Bronson catches him with a Sidewalk Slam, opening the door for Alexander to land a moonsault on Aichner off the ropes for the win.
Winner (and new Number One Contender): Cedric Alexander
-
After the match, Amazing Red's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring with his X-Division Championship belt in hand. He stares down Alexander holding up the X-Division Championship belt.
-
We then head over to a video of Tasha Steelz talking to Special Agent 0. Steelz tells Agent 0 that there's only one thing left to do and extends her hand to Agent 0. Agent 0 shakes it, and Steelz tells him that their mission has been accomplished in the future before wishing him luck in the future.
We then head over to The Injury Report, where we find out Jason Hotch has been medically cleared while Ricky Sosa and Trey Miguel have not been medically cleared.
We then head elsewhere backstage, where John Skyler gets into a verbal confrontation with Expressions when Expressions hits on Moore as Moore and A.J. Francis stand by. Francis tells Skyler he'll see him next week, and Moore thanks Skyler for standing up for her.
-
Back from the break, Cedric Alexander, Brian Myers, and Bear Brosnon celebrate Alexander becoming the new Number One Contender for the X-Division Championship. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards join the trio, but Bronson and Myers become defensive and question where Eddie was when they were helping Alexander.
Back at ringside, Joe Alonzo makes his way to the ring, gloating about how he'll defeat Avery Styles and how the fans hate him because they aren't him. Styles and Frankie Kazarian follow.
-
Avery Styles (w/ Frankie Kazarian) vs. Joe Alonzo
The bell rings and the two lock up. Styles delivers a kick to Alonzo's midsection, then takes down Alonzo on the outside and high fives Kazarian. Styles dumps Alonzo back in the ring and ascends to the top rope, but Alonzo trips him up and fires off stomps on Styles in the corner. Alonzo delivers a chop to Styles and whips him into the corner chest first, then flies off the ropes to level Styles and pins him. Styles kicks out.
Alonzo wears down Styles with a submission hold, but Styles levels Alonzo with a forearm and looks to fly off the top rope. Alonzo intercepts Styles with a superkick, but Styles delivers a Spiral Tap to Alonzo off the top rope for the win.
Winner: Avery Styles
-
We then head backstage, where Elayna Black and Jada Stone confront The Elegance Brand. M By Elegance decides to grant Stone a Knockouts Television Championship match, ignoring Black's previous request for one.
-
Back from the break, Santino Marella runs down the Destination X card and announces a Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the Knockouts World Championship and a Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship. He also announces the World X-Cup, but Daria Rae walks in and looks upset at Marella's announcement.
Back at ringside, Kiera Hogan and Allie make their way out.
-
We Hear From Kiera Hogan and Allie
Allie says Bound For Glory didn't go the way they were hoping for and says herself and Hogan lost the Knockouts World Championship. She says no one is more disappointed for her, but herself and Hogan won't feel sorry for themselves and demands their rematch for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.
Hogan cuts off Allie and says she's tired of hearing her talk, then blames Allie for losing their Knockouts World Tag Team Championship and says she's tired of someone always smiling in her face while she carries the weight of their team. She says she's done with Allie and tells her she can get it if she wants it.
-
Tasha Steelz blindsides Alie from behind and fires off stomps on her with Hogan. Hogan delivers a step-up leg drop to Allie, and Steelz delivers a Frog Splash to her off the top rope.
The lights go out, and when they come back on, Shotzi Blackheart runs out to the ring to take out Hogan and Steelz.
We then head backstage, where Harley Hudson approaches The Righteous. Vincent says he's looking for Hudson to decide whether or not she's Righteous, and Dutch says Hudson needs to give them an answer by next week.
-
Back from the break, Ryan Nemeth approaches Elijah to brag about playing the guitar in his new movie. He also tells Elijah that Nic Nemeth has a message for him: he'll beat Elijah.
Back at ringside, Mustafa Ali makes his way out. Jason Hotch follows.
-
Jason Hotch (c) vs. Mustafa Ali in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match for the International Championship
The bell rings and Ali wears down Hotch with a side headlock. He rocks Hotch with a chop, but Hotch delivers a shotgun dropkick to Ali to send him crashing off the ring apron. Hotch lands a back elbow on Ali on the ring apron, then delivers a German suplex to Ali on the ring apron.
-
Back from the break, Hotch lands a backslide on Ali. Ali counters into a pinfall of his own to score the first fall of the match.
Winner of Fall One: Mustafa Ali
Hotch delivers a suicide dive to Ali through the middle rope and dumps him back inside, but the action spills out of the ring and Ali hits Hotch with the International Championship belt. The referee awards Hotch the second fall as a result.
Winner of Fall Two: Jason Hotch
-
Ali rakes Hotch's eyes on the outside as the referee tries to get him to stop, then dumps Hotch back inside the ring and pins him three times. Hotch kicks out all three times, but Ali sends Hotch crashing into the referee in the corner of the ring and low blows Hotch while she's down.
-
Ali grabs Hotch's belt and lashes Hotch with it across his spine repeatedly, but Hotch sends Ali crashing into the mat and lashes Ali with the belt repeatedly as the referee is still down. He lashes Ali with the belt on the outside, but Ali sends Hotch crashing into the ring post face first and ascends to the top rope. He sets up for a 450 Splash, but Hotch moves out of the way and delivers a Spanish Fly to Ali.
Ali looks to deliver a 450 Splash to Hotch, but Hotch sends him crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first and connects with a GTS on him for the win.
Winner (and still): Jason Hotch
-
After the match, Leon Slater's music hits and he makes his way out. He congratulates Hotch on retaining the International Championship and says Hotch helped him get to where he is, then says they were both told they would get their opportunities someday. He says that someday is right now and the world is theirs, then holds up his TNA World Championship belt as Hotch holds up his International Championship belt and the show goes off the air.
-
Thanks for hanging out with us!