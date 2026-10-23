Indi Hartwell Retains KO Title Against Former Champ Xia Brookside On TNA Impact

Indi Hartwell defeated Xia Brookside in an impromptu match for her Knockouts World Championship during "TNA Impact."

Hartwell defeated Brookside for the title at Bound For Glory earlier this month. She came out during Thursday's show to interrupt Daria Rae in her return and subsequent promo, prompting Rae to book the rematch immediately despite Hartwell not being in ring gear.

Brookside then made her entrance to get the match underway, taking advantage relatively quickly by attacking the left arm on the outside of the ring.

She brought the action back inside the ring, further targeting the arm on the mat but unable to put the match away. Hartwell fought her way back into the bout and sought for a Full Nelson slam, but due to the damage done to her arm she couldn't complete it. That allowed Brookside to take advantage and go right back to the arm.

Brookside looked for the Darkside DDT but Hartwell slipped out from her grasp, connecting with a big boot and the slam for the winning pinfall.

After the match, Zoey Serrano and Shayna Baszler entered the ring to ambush Hartwell. Baszler choked the Knockouts World Champion out before posing with her belt, as Rae watched on from the entrance ramp with amusement on her face.