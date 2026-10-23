Jason Hotch Earns Decisive Win Over Mustafa Ali On TNA Impact

Jason Hotch defeated Mustafa Ali in a Two Out of Three Falls match to retain the International Championship in the main event of "TNA Impact."

Ali went on to score the first fall with a roll-up. He sought to press that advantage but Hotch came back at him to send him to the outside once more, following up with a tope. He brought Ali back into the ring and went to the top rope for a double stomp, but Ali rolled out of the ring again. Hotch gave chase and delivered a moonsault to take him out on the floor, smashing his face against the apron repeatedly.

Ali crawled toward the International title belt, followed again by Hotch to prompt the challenger to turn around and strike him with the belt. That caused a disqualification to provide Hotch the equalizing fall.

Ali brought Hotch back into the ring and went for the cover for the win, but Hotch kicked out. Ali tried twice more to no avail and began to argue the count with the referee. Hotch ran back at Ali but got sent into the referee instead, allowing Ali to deliver a low-blow before ripping off Hotch's belt and beating him with it.

Hotch still managed to fight back into the contest, beating Ali back with the belt before returning to the ring and eventually hitting a GTH for the winning pinfall.

Hotch emerged victorious in the Order Four four-way for the title at Bound For Glory, pinning Ali to begin his second reign as International Champion. He had previously held the title after dethroning Ali in June, only to lose it back to him at Lockdown in August. They held two wins apiece in singles action between TNA and Warrior Wrestling prior to Thursday's Two Out of Three Falls match.