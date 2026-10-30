Booker T Explains Why He Never Got 'Heat' With The WWE Locker Room

Coming to WWE after a successful run in WCW, after the promotion closed, often meant a wrestler would get buried or humiliated. But in the rare cases of Rey Mysterio, Goldberg, and Booker T, their careers prospered when they stepped into WWE.

However, stepping into an established locker room after being a part of the WCW roster for years could've led to heat, but Booker claims he never ran into this whilst with WWE.

"Nah, I never got heat. I always understood, you know, the locker room etiquette and stuff like that," he claimed during an episode of his "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I was always, you know, one of the guys you know, I always thought the guys could turn to as far as that goes."

Booker also asserted that he was outspoken, adding that backstage heat didn't matter to him, because the locker room weren't the ones cutting his cheque anyways.

"I always thought if I didn't got heat with the boss, I was okay, and I don't remember ever getting heat with the boss," he explained.

"A bully would keep messing with you if you don't fight back," Booker added, noting that backstage heat is only a debated topic because many guys were too afraid to call it out back in the day, because they were scared they'd get fired. "That irks me, man, it really irks me. Why not, you know, tell somebody to, you know, take a hike? Go jump in a lake?"

Booker also criticized the wrestlers who kept locker room hazing because of heat a secret, pointing out that even though they were worried about getting fired, they usually got fired because of other circumstances anyway.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.