AEW Fright Night Dynamite Results 10/28/26 W/ Live Updates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for Fright Night "AEW Dynamite" on October 28, 2026, coming to you live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri!
Persephone will be putting her TBS Championship on the line as she defends against Queen Aminata. Aminata defeated Maya World in a Number One Contenders Match for the TBS Championship during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" to secure her title shot tonight.
Darby Allin will be joining forces with Steven Borden, Adam Copeland, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay to take on The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, Kegin Knight, Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, Wardlow, and International Champion Kazuchika Okada in the 2026 Men's Blood and Guts Match on next Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite". Before the match is held, Allin will be putting his TNT Championship on the line against fellow Don Callis Family member Josh Alexander.
The Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley will be squaring off against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR in Match Three of a Best of Five Series. Both teams are currently tied with one win apiece, with The Motor City Machine Guns scoring their win on the AEW WrestleDream Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show on October 17 in match one and FTR earning their win during this past Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" in match two.
25 Updates
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It's not just an average Wednesday Night "Dynamite", but one with a frightful twist! Welcome to our spooky coverage for the show!
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Will the TNT and TBS Championships change hands tonight? Let us know down below!
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We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz greet audiences at home as The Death Riders make their way to the ring. Jay White and David Finlay (now known as The Cut) follow.
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Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White and David Finlay
Moxley and White begin the action. The bell rings and White tags out to Finlay. Garcia tags in, but Finlay fires off stomps on him in the corner and tags out to White. White follows suit, but Moxley tags back in and Finlay steps on his hand.
White fires off shoulders on Moxley's midsection in the corner of the ring, then sends Moxley's left leg bouncing off the mat, but Garcia tags in and fires off right hands on White. Garcia delivers a clothesline to White in the corner and rains down right hands on him, then stacks Finlay on top of White and rains down more right hands on both of them.
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Back from the break, Garcia delivers a swinging neckbreaker to Finlay and tags out to Moxley. Moxley knocks White off the ring apron and rains down right hands on Finlay in the corner of the ring, then sends White crashing into the ring steps on the outside and cinches in a sleeper on Finlay. He transitions into a Fujiwara Armbar and a Triangle, but White breaks the Triangle hold. This opens the door for Finlay to deliver a backbreaker to Moxley and tag out to White as Garcia is down on the floor outside of the ring.
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Garcia hops up onto the apron and Moxley tags him in. Moxley and Garcia fire off alternating clotheslines on White in the corner before Garcia throws White over to Moxley for Moxley to land a neckbreaker on White. Garcia then rolls up White, but White kicks out.
Ace Austin runs in through the crowd and distracts the referee, but Wheeler Yuta knocks Austin off the ring apron with a Busaiku Knee. While the referee is still distracted, Clark Connors spears Garcia which opens the door for White to land a Blade Runner on Garcia and pin him for the win.
Winners: Jay White and David Finlay
After the match, the rest of The Death Riders (Gabe Kidd included) and The Cut run out to the ring and the two stables begin brawling with one another. Castagnoli delivers a Swing to Connors, but The Cut slides out of the ring. Moxley then challenges The Cut to an Anarchy In The Arena Match at AEW Full Gear on November 14 on behalf of himself and The Death Riders.
Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis then make their way to the ring. Jack Perry follows.
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Kyle Fletcher (w/ Don Callis) vs. Jack Perry
The bell rings and Fletcher rolls out of the ring to hug Callis at the commentary desk. He gets back in the ring, but Perry slides out and hugs Taz at the commentary desk. He returns to the ring before the action spills back out of the ring and Perry slides under the ring. He pops out of another side to blindside Fletcher with a shotgun dropkick, then sends him crashing over one of the barricades midsection first and drapes him on it before he connects with a missile dropkick on his upper back off the adjacent barricade.
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Fletcher knocks Perry off the ring with with a kick to his head, then delivers a second kick to Perry off the ring apron and flexes his biceps as he poses on the middle turnbuckle.
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Back from the break, Fletcher sends Perry crashing into the mat spine first and connects with a pair of bodyslams on him. Perry fires off chops on Fletcher's chest, then levels him with a clothesline and flies through the middle rope to rock Fletcher with a pair of dives on the outside. He looks to fly over the top rope, but Fletcher powerbombs Perry onto the edge of the ring apron. Perry rocks Fletcher with a pair of thrust kicks on the ring apron and sends Fletcher crashing off of it and onto the floor with a hurricanrana off the middle rope. He then delivers a moonsault to Fletcher off the top rope and pins him back in the ring, but Perry kicks out.
Fletcher lands a Snap Dragon suplex on Perry, but Perry responds with a dropkick to Fletcher. Fletcher responds with a Brainbuster to Perry and pins him, but Perry kicks out and looks to land a piledriver on Fletcher. Fletcher counters into a back body drop, but Perry delivers a reverse hurricanrana to Fletcher and cinches in a Snare Trap on him.
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Fletcher crawls over to the bottom rope to break the hold, but Perry sets up for a Muscle Buster on Fletcher. Fletcher avoids it, but Perry fires off chops on Fletcher and sets up for a hurricanrana to him off the top rope. Fletcher blocks Perry, but Perry still manages to deliver a hurricanrana to Fletcher and looks to fly off the top rope. Fletcher catches Perry with a thrust kick and sends him crashing into the top turnbuckle face first, then drags Perry up to the top rope and connects with a Brainbuster to him to send him crashing into the middle rope for the win.
Winner: Kyle Fletcher
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After the match, Mark Davis and Jake Doyle hoist Fletcher on his shoulders as Fletcher says he decimated someone known to be one of the pillars of AEW. He issues a reminder that he's also defeated Adam Copeland and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay at Full Gear in the past, then says he'll do it again. He dares Ospreay to put the AEW World Championship on the line at Full Gear, then says he'll prove he's the best at Full Gear.
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We Hear From New Level
Renee Paquette introduces New Level, and Kofi and Austin Creed make their way out. Paquette asks New Level about their AEW World Trios Championship match at Full Gear, and Creed addresses Swerve Strickland wanting to make it a Texas Death Match. Kofi says he wants to make it home to his kids, and says one has to hate their opponents in a Texas Death Match. Creed says himself and Kofi "kind of like" Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido, then promises himself, Kofi, and Strickland will walk out of Full Gear as AEW World Trios Championship.
King storms out to ringside yelling at New Level. Creed asks King if he knows where Strickland is, but Page storms out to ringside and says they can't do a Texas Death Match (specifically talking to King). He says he loves King, but he lost years of his life in his feud with Strickland and says he knows nothing about where Strickland or Bandido are.
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Prince Nana appears on the entrance ramp and gestures up to the jumbo screen. We see Strickland walk over to a bloodied Bandido with Bandido's mask in hand, and Strickland demands to have the Full Gear AEW World Trios Championship be a Texas Death Match because he won't ask again. King becomes enraged, but Page calms him down.
FTR and Stokely then make their way to the ring. The Motor City Machine Guns follow.
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The Motor City Machine Guns vs. FTR (w/ Stokely) - Match Three in a Best of Five Series
Alex Shelley and Cash Wheeler begin the action. The bell rings and Chris Sabin tags in. He locks up with Wheeler and tags out to Shelley. Sabin and Shelley double team on Wheeler and deliver a double kick to him, but Dax Harwood tags in and locks up with Shelley. Harwood delivers a supple and a leg drop to Shelley, then goes for a pin but Shelley kicks out. Shelley then fires off chops on Harwood in the corner of the ring and rains down right hands on him.
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Back from the break, Shelley sends Wheeler crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first. Harwood uses the top rope to land a powerbomb on Shelley, but Sabin rolls up Harwood. Harwood kicks out, but Shelley holds Sabin in place as he teeters on the ropes with Harwood to prevent FTR from double teaming on him.
Harwood delivers a superplex to Sabin off the ropes, and Wheeler follows it up with a Frog Splash to him off the adjacent ropes. Shelley tags in and looks to double team on Harwood with Sabin, but Harwood sends Sabin and Shelley crashing into one another.
Sabin uses Harwood to knock Wheeler off the ring apron, then rocks Harwood with a double superkick alongside Shelley. FTR set up for a Shatter Machine on Sabin, but Shelley comes to Sabin's aid and deliver a Shatter Machine to Harwood with Sabin.
Sabin and Shelley deliver Skull and Bones to Harwood, but Wheeler delivers a German suplex to Shelley and Harwood looks to transition into a roll up. Shelley counters the roll up and pins Harwood for the win.
Winners: The Motor City Machine Guns
After the match, Sabin and Shelley offer their hands to FTR. FTR shakes them, but Stokely throws powder into Shelley's eyes and Harwood cinches in a Figure Four Leg Lock on Shelley. Wheeler flies off the ropes to keep Sabin down.
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Tommaso Ciampa then makes his way to the ring, saying that the fans are looking at the next AEW National Champion. He says Andrade El Idolo cheated at AEW WrestleDream in their National Championship match, which is why he attacked him last week and brings up his match against Matt Sydal this coming Saturday on "AEW Collision". Ilja Dragunov's music cuts off Ciampa and he makes his way out.
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Dragunov says Ciampa said he's the biggest signing in the history of AEW, but they should put it to the test and says nothing is stopping Ciampa from fighting him right now. Ciampa squares up to fight Dragunov, but says it won't be tonight.
Marina Shafir then makes her way to the ring. Rachel Armstrong is already waiting inside, and Jon Moxley joins the announce desk.
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Marina Shafir vs. Rachel Armstrong
The bell rings and Shafir runs over Armstrong with a knee strike. She sends Armstrong crashing into her knee and the mat, then cinches in Mother's Milk on Armstrong. Armstrong taps out.
Winner: Marina Shafir
After the match, Shafir calls out Mercedes Mone. Mone's music hits and she makes her way to the ring, taking issue with Shafir saying she's afraid and telling her not to mistake dangerous with Mercedes Mone. Mone delivers an open palm strike to Shafir, but Shafir dares Mone to take another shot at her. Mone licks her hand and lands several open palm strikes on Shafir, but Shafir stays standing and backs Mone into a corner.
Clark Connors attacks Moxley at the announce desk as Mone and Shafir disappear through the crowd. Ace Austin and Gabe Kidd get involved, but Connors hits Kidd with a Tire Iron before Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia appear. Juice Robinson and the rest of The Cut take out Yuta and Garcia on the entrance ramp, and The Cut stands tall over The Death Riders until Claudio Castagnoli appears on the entrance ramp and uses a garbage can to take out Colten and Austin Gunn. He levels Austin, but Robinson, Connors, and Finlay beat down Castagnoli.
Castagnoli looks to use the tire iron on White, but Finlay hits Castagnoli with his shillelagh and hits Castagnoli on the head with it. The Cut continues to beat down The Death Riders, and White delivers a Blade Runner to Castagnoli on exposed concrete on the outside of the ring.
Josh Alexander and Don Callis then make their way to the ring. Darby Allin follows.
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Darby Allin (c) vs. Josh Alexander (w/ Don Callis) for the TNT Championship
The bell rings and Alexander fires off stomps on Allin in the corner of the ring. He sends him crashing into the ring steps with a Dragon Screw and connects with a German suplex on Allin on the ring apron.
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Back from the break, Allin looks to land a Coffin Drop on Alexander off the top and on the outside. Alexander connects with a German suplex on Allin, then dumps him back in the ring. Allin rolls out of the other side and traps Alexander in the ring skirt, then sends his head repeatedly bouncing off the ring apron and flies through the middle rope to send Alexander crashing onto the floor.
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Alexander cinches in an Ankle Lock on Allin back inside the ring, then uses Alexander's head gear to wear down Alexander with and cinches in a Scorpion Death Lock on him. Alexander crawls over to the bottom rope to escape and delivers a Coffin Drop to send Alexander crashing off the middle rope and onto the ring apron as Alexander is draped across the middle rope.
Allin sets up a chair on the outside and sits Alexander on it, then ascends to the top rope. Alexander moves out of the way and sends Allin rashing into the chair, then pins him back in the ring. Allin kicks out.
Rocky Romero slides into the ring as Trent Beretta looks to interfere, but a person in a clown mask attacks Beretta from behind in the crowd and reveals himself to be Steven Borden. This opens the door for Alin to reverse an Ankle Lock that Alexander has cinched in on him into a pinfall for the win.
Winner (and still): Darby Allin
Queen Aminata then makes her way to the ring. Persephone and Britt Baker follow.
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Persephone (w/ Britt Baker) (c) vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Aminata rolls up Persephone, but Persephone kicks out.
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Back from the break, Persephone has a submission cinched in on Aminata. Aminata gets her foot on the bottom rope to break the hold, then levels Persephone with a pair of clotheslines. She sends Persephne crashing into the mat and delivers a double stomp to her off the ropes, then goes for a pin but Baker breaks the fall from outside the ring while the referee isn't looking.
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Persephone rips off the kinesiology tape on the back of Aminata's neck and looks to land a springboard moonsault on Aminata, but Aminata gets her knees up. Persephone rolls under the bottom rope to escape Aminata's grasp, but Aminata sits Persephone on a chair and sends her crashing over it with a meteora.
Baker hits Aminata with the TBS Championship belt while the referee checks on Persephone, and Baker dumps Aminata back into the ring. Persephone then ascends to the top rope and lands a moonsault on Aminata, then goes for a pin but Aminata kicks out as a frustrated Baker screams.
Aminata delivers a headbutt to Persephone and follows it up with a running knee strike. She pins Persephone for the win.
Winner (and new!): Queen Aminata
After the match, Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, Hyan, Maya World, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander join Aminata in the ring to celebrate her win as the show goes off the air.
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