AEW Fright Night Dynamite Results 10/28/26 W/ Live Updates

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for Fright Night "AEW Dynamite" on October 28, 2026, coming to you live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri!

Persephone will be putting her TBS Championship on the line as she defends against Queen Aminata. Aminata defeated Maya World in a Number One Contenders Match for the TBS Championship during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" to secure her title shot tonight.

Darby Allin will be joining forces with Steven Borden, Adam Copeland, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay to take on The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, Kegin Knight, Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, Wardlow, and International Champion Kazuchika Okada in the 2026 Men's Blood and Guts Match on next Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite". Before the match is held, Allin will be putting his TNT Championship on the line against fellow Don Callis Family member Josh Alexander.

The Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley will be squaring off against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR in Match Three of a Best of Five Series. Both teams are currently tied with one win apiece, with The Motor City Machine Guns scoring their win on the AEW WrestleDream Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show on October 17 in match one and FTR earning their win during this past Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" in match two.