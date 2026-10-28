WWE NXT - 10/27/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

This week saw yet another segment wherein Tavion Heights and Myles Borne would meet in the ring for a talk about the turn that has yet to really make sense, only this time there was security between them to ensure anything meaningful was expressly off the table.

At this point, anyone who has paid attention to the show in recent weeks will know the story; Borne turned on Heights after losing the North American title because he believed that Heights was going to turn on him.

Why did he believe Heights was going to turn on him? Either, as Heights would say, because he is paranoid, or, as he has continuously pointed to, Heights did spend much of the weeks leading into that event teasing that he was going to turn on Borne.

It was presented as a misunderstanding at first, so they apologized to one another and looked to reunite, only for Borne to reveal it was all a ruse just to attack him again. Heights and Borne then talked it out, fought it out, talked it out, and yeah, this has been done before. This segment did nothing but advertise the lack of creative material and expose the talent before what will undoubtedly be a good match, at the very least.

Since the moment Borne turned on Heights, the feud has played out like a lens into a writers' room that has no idea what to do with a plot point they put into effect. Borne's not really working as a heel; the reasoning for everything falls flat. Heights works as a babyface, but he had been built up as the eventual heel in this program. It is understandably hard to go entirely against the grain of what had been built; that much has shown in recent weeks. One would suggest just going with the grain but given that decision cannot be unmade, surely there's something else in the chamber than getting them in the ring to rehash an already stagnant story.

It's frustrating, because if asked a few months ago, it could have been said that this looked to be the beginnings of an all-timer feud. They're both very good in the ring, compelling when played to their strengths, and there was the rather obvious turn on the horizon to catalyze their rise. It feels a little bit stalled, stunted, and incapable of being great now. That's a shame, and this week's segment just continued to be the latest reminder of that.

Written by Max Everett