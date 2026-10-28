Matt Hardy Doesn't Think AEW Fans Would Accept Adam Copeland As World Champion

Adam Copeland recently announced that he plan to retire by the end of next year, but before that, he's got his eyes set on the AEW World Championship. Copeland's former WWE rival Matt Hardy doesn't think all AEW fans will be happy if Copeland realizes his dream, which he explained during his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

"It would be a great way to send him out," Hardy said. "It's just sometimes I get so concerned, because even the AEW fans — somebody like Adam, who's still an amazing performer at his age, and he can still go and have good matches — a lot of times they go, 'Well, he's just an older guy,' or, 'He's a WWE guy.' ... I feel like they would be a little critical of him as champion."

As for his own feelings on the matter, Hardy said he'd be happy to see Copeland win the company's top title. Hardy doesn't see Copeland as someone who would politick his way into winning the belt, and that even as the AEW World Champion, he'd continue helping the younger talent in the locker room.

So far, Copeland has had one shot at the title since his announcement, failing to capture the belt after being an entrant in the Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream. Despite this, Hardy is still hopeful that Copeland will end up successful. "I wouldn't rule it out," he stated, while agreeing with his co-host Jon Alba that beating Will Ospreay for the belt would likely not be the best route.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.