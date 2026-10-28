Additional Details On Reports Of Bruce Prichard's WWE Retirement

After it was first reported by PWInsider on Tuesday that WWE backstage executive Bruce Prichard is set to retire following WWE WrestleMania 43, new details surrounding his impending departure have been revealed. Prichard is currently the executive director of creative writing and talent, a position he's held in the company since June 2020.

According to Fightful Select, Prichard is in need of "very serious surgery," and sources claimed that he would remain with WWE, but would be working more from home. An internal memo about the former Brother Love went out within the company earlier this year, regarding his status, but details weren't available. The outlet also reported Prichard has been filling in for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, running shows in recent weeks while Levesque has been out for vacation.

Fightful also noted that when asked about the return of Prichard to the "Something to Wrestle" podcast, his co-host, Conrad Thompson, said that they may be able to "figure something out" when Prichard is no longer living in Stamford, Connecticut, the home of WWE headquarters. Thompson said that he believes that's going to be his former co-host's "foreseeable future," however.

PWI reported that Prichard's reported new consulting role following his retirement would allow him to no longer live in Stamford. Fightful also noted that they heard Prichard's situation would likely allow him to move from the area, but conversations about him returning to the podcast haven't taken place. "Something to Wrestle" has continued with WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield behind the microphone with Thompson.

A source noted to PWI that while Prichard's reported retirement, or role change, is rumored to happen post-WrestleMania next year, as with anything in professional wrestling, the timing is subject to change. No reports have indicated a potential replacement for him.