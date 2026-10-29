Jon Moxley Challenges The Cut To Hardcore Stipulation Match At AEW Full Gear 2026

Jon Moxley challenged Jay White and the Cut to an Anarchy in the Arena match against the Death Riders at AEW Full Gear.

Moxley and Daniel Garcia were in tag team action during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" against White and David Finlay, the match being won by White and Finlay after interference from their stablemates. That then saw a brawl break out between the Cut and the Death Riders running to the ring to make the save, won out this time by the Riders as they reclaimed the ring.

Moxley then made the challenge to Anarchy in the Arena, marking the fifth installment of the hardcore free-for-all since 2022.

The match debuted at Double or Nothing, pitting Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz against the Jericho Appreciation Society, that at the time included Garcia. Moxley was also a part of the 2023 and 2025 matches alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders, with Marina Shafir making her one and only appearance last year.

No matter the variation of participants, no one from the Cut has any experience in the match. White, Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, and the Gunns joined forces with the Dogs, David Finlay and Clark Connors, to form the Cut during last week's "Dynamite."