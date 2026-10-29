Queen Aminata Dethrones Persephone, Claims AEW TBS Title In Dynamite Main Event

Queen Aminata defeated Persephone to claim the TBS Championship in the main event of "AEW Dynamite: Fright Night."

Persephone was making the fifth defense of her title since winning it from Maya World at All In in August, having seen off Aminata in a four-way also involving Hyan and Dani Luna at WrestleDream. She started the match with all the confidence of a defending champion, looking to keep her challenger grounded and grinding her down in the middle of the ring on the mat.

Aminata tried to fight back in instances but Persephone continued to be the more spiteful, taking her into the corner and biting at her head. She then knocked her out of the ring with a dropkick, calling for Britt Baker at ringside to grab a chair. Persephone sat Aminata on the chair and looked for a dropkick onto them, but Aminata escaped her and the action returned to the ring. Albeit with Persephone still at the advantage.

Aminata managed to find some breathing space with a headbutt followed by a series of lariats, rolling Persephone up for two and then planting her with a neckbreaker. Persephone wiped her out with a spear to end the rally, continuing to target the neck of her challenger.

Aminata managed to get Persephone seated on the chair from earlier, delivering a dropkick from the apron to send her crashing off of it. But then Baker struck Aminata with the TBS title belt as the referee checked on Persephone, throwing her into the ring to surely be finished off.

However, Aminata kicked out at two, rocking Persephone with a headbutt and delivering Off With Her Head for the winning pinfall to claim the TBS Championship for herself.