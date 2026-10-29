TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 10/29/26 W/ Live Updates

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on October 29, 2026, coming to you from the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama!

Amazing Red will be putting his X-Division Championship on the line as he defends against The System's Cedric Alexander. Alexander defeated Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro, and Rich Swann in a Number One Contenders Match for the X-Division Championship during last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact" thanks to interference from fellow System members Bear Bronson and Brian Myers. With Eddie Edwards having been absent from the interference, the rest of The System confronted him and Alisha Edwards later that same night.

M By Elegance of The Elegance Brand will be putting her Knockouts Television Championship on the line as she defends against Jada Stone. Elayna Black requested a title shot from Stone last Thursday, but M instead opted to grant the title shot to Stone to avoid facing Black.

Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw of Syx will be going head-to-head with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a Slaughterhouse Syx Match. As tensions between all four men have continued to be on the rise, Sawyer and Shaw currently hold a win against Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere Match from TNA Bound For Glory on October 11.

Harley Hudson will be revealing whether or not she's chosen to join Vincent and Dutch in The Righteous. Vincent and Dutch have been looking to recruit Hudson to their ranks over the course of the past several weeks in a series of backstage segments, but Hudson has shown to be adamant about doing so.

John Skyler will be in action as he goes one-on-one with A.J. Francis. Francis' ally and rapper Expressions hit on Skyler's girlfriend Mila Moore backstage last Thursday, but Skyler quickly shut it down on Moore's behalf which prompted Francis to challenge Skyler to tonight's match.

Additionally, TNA World Champion Leon Slater will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.