TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 10/29/26 W/ Live Updates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on October 29, 2026, coming to you from the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama!
Amazing Red will be putting his X-Division Championship on the line as he defends against The System's Cedric Alexander. Alexander defeated Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro, and Rich Swann in a Number One Contenders Match for the X-Division Championship during last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact" thanks to interference from fellow System members Bear Bronson and Brian Myers. With Eddie Edwards having been absent from the interference, the rest of The System confronted him and Alisha Edwards later that same night.
M By Elegance of The Elegance Brand will be putting her Knockouts Television Championship on the line as she defends against Jada Stone. Elayna Black requested a title shot from Stone last Thursday, but M instead opted to grant the title shot to Stone to avoid facing Black.
Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw of Syx will be going head-to-head with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a Slaughterhouse Syx Match. As tensions between all four men have continued to be on the rise, Sawyer and Shaw currently hold a win against Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere Match from TNA Bound For Glory on October 11.
Harley Hudson will be revealing whether or not she's chosen to join Vincent and Dutch in The Righteous. Vincent and Dutch have been looking to recruit Hudson to their ranks over the course of the past several weeks in a series of backstage segments, but Hudson has shown to be adamant about doing so.
John Skyler will be in action as he goes one-on-one with A.J. Francis. Francis' ally and rapper Expressions hit on Skyler's girlfriend Mila Moore backstage last Thursday, but Skyler quickly shut it down on Moore's behalf which prompted Francis to challenge Skyler to tonight's match.
Additionally, TNA World Champion Leon Slater will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.
18 Updates
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Welcome to our weekly coverage for "Thursday Night Impact"!
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Do you think any titles will change hands tonight? Let us know down below.
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We are live! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as Jada Stone makes her way to the ring. The Elegance Brand follows.
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M By Elegance (w/ Heather By Elegance and Mr. Elegance) (c) vs. Jada Stone for the Knockouts Television Championship
The bell rings and Stone delivers a standing moonsault to M. She goes for a pin, but M kicks out and accidentally knocks Mr. Elegance off the ring apron with a big boot meant for Stone. Stone then sends M crashing out of the ring and delivers a dive to her to send her crashing onto the floor through the middle rope.
M sends Stone crashing over the top rope and back onto the floor from inside the ring. The two women return back inside the ring, and Stone rocks M with a jawbreaker. She lands a pair of strikes on M in the corner of the ring, but Stone delivers a hurricanrana to M off the ropes and dials it up for a 619 on her.
Stone ascends to the top rope, but M looks to pull her off. Stone counters into a hurricanrana on M and whips her into the ropes, then connects with a forearm on her and lands a knee on her midsection. Stone follows it up with a neckbreaker and looks to pin M, but M rolls out of the ring before she can and regroups with Heather on the outside.
Stone pins M, but Heather slides into the ring to distract the referee and stop the count. M argues with Mr. Elegance and Stone looks to blindside her, but M sees Stone coming and lands a belly-to-back piledriver on her for the win.
Winner (and still): M By Elegance
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Back from the break, where a man approaches TNA Director of Authority Daria Rae. He introduces himself as Brian and informs Rae that the TNA Board of Directors hired him to keep an eye on her to make sure there are no more issues. Rae responds by telling Brian that she's calling the TNA Board of Directors to get him gone.
Back at ringside, Zero (formerly Special Agent Zero) makes his way to the ring. BDE follows.
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Zero vs. BDE
The bell rings and BDE lands a splash on Zero in the corner. He flies through the middle rope to level Zero on the outside, but Zero levels BDE with a clothesline and connects with a suplex on him. He follows it up with a leg drop and pins BDE, but BDE kicks out and Zero connects with a double chokeslam for the win.
Winner: Zero
After the match, Zero delivers a second double chokeslam to BDE. Rich Swann slides into the ring, but Zero quickly takes him down with a double chokeslam and levels four security guards with double chokeslam. Two more security guards look to slide into the ring, but back down when Zero stares them down.
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Back from the break, we head over to a video of Shotzi Blackheart who addresses the Monster's Ball Match and The Undead Realm.
Back at ringside, Cedric Alexander makes his way to the ring. Amazing Red follows.
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Amazing Red (c) vs. Cedric Alexander for the X-Division Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Red flies off the top rope to take out Alexander on the outside.
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Back from the break, Red delivers a right hand to Alexander and follows it up with a Tornado DDT out of the corner of the ring. Alexander rocks Red with a right hand, and the two men exchange right hands with one another before Red connects with a diving Tornado DDT off the middle rope and follows it up with a Code Red for the win.
Winner (and still): Amazing Red
We then head over to The Injury Report, where we find out BDE is in evaluation. We also find out Mustafa Ali has not been medically cleared.
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Back from the break, we head over to a video from Indi Hartwell who writes in her diary and reflects on her journey to the Knockouts World Championship.
Back at ringside, Zoey Serrano attacks a security guard at ringside. Shayna Baszler joins Serrano and grabs one of the commentary desk headsets, telling Indi Hartwell that Daria Rae brought her into TNA for a Destination X Knockouts World Championship match.
We head over to a video from The Righteous, where Harley Hudson officially announces she's decided to join the stable.
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Back from the break, A.J. Francis and Expressions make their way out. John Skyler and Mila Moore follow.
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John Skyler (w/ Mila Moore) vs. A.J. Francis (w/ Expressions)
The bell rings and Skyler knocks Francis out of the ring. He flies over the top rope to level Francis on the outside with a crossbody, but Expressions distracts Skyler and uses the middle rope to wear him down while Grancis distracts the referee.
Moore confronts Expressions, but Expressions ignores her and continues to hit on her despite her clear lack of interest in him. Expressions then hops up on the ring apron and Moore follows him, but Skyler accidentally knocks Moore off the apron. Expressions checks on Moore despite Moore clearly not wanting him to. Skyler becomes distracted, opening the door for Francis to spear Skyler and connect with a chokeslam on him for the win.
Winner: A.J. Francis
We then head backstage, where Eddie Edwrads and Bear Bronson are arguing as the rest of The System stands by.
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Back from the break, Daria Rae approaches Brian and says if he's going to be following her around, he'll see how things really run around TNA. Brian proclaims himself to be a company man, and Rae walks off.
Back from the break, Leon Slater makes his way out.
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We Hear From Leon Slater
Slater says growing up how he did with his dad being absent, it wasn't easy and says it would've been easy for him to stray down a bad path. He says he didn't because his mother and sister always believed in him and says they used to drive him all over the United Kingdom for an opportunity like he has now.
Slater says he made a promise to himself to pay off that debt and he's proud to be TNA World Champion in order to do so. He addresses Trey Miguel ahead of their TNA World Championship match at TNA Destination X, then calls Miguel out to the ring.
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Miguel's music hits and he makes his way out. Slater says Miguel has been through a lot in his personal and professional lives, but Miguel keeps on fighting like he does. Slater says the similarities end there because he holds the TNA World Championship while Miguel never has, then says he knows Miguel will give him everything he has a Destination X and says he believes the world can be Miguel's. He says there's no shame in losing a match that will last forever, but the world can't be Miguel's until he's done with it first.
Slater extends his hand to Miguel, but Miguel doesn't shake it. Miguel says Slater saying he's fought his whole life is not the same as him saying he's been fighting his whole life, then says it's been six years since he got a TNA World Championship match and says he doesn't know if/when he'll get another shot. Miguel says he was abandoned by The Rascalz and says his people deserve what Slater's people do. He says he'll keep scratching and clawing until he becomes TNA World Champion and shakes Slater's hand.
Ryan Nemeth then makes his way out. Elijah follows.
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Elijah vs. Ryan Nemeth
The bell rings and Ryan uses Elijah's bandana to choke him in the corner of the ring. Elijah powers out of it and pulls Ryan off the middle rope using the bandana, then uses the bandana to choke Ryan with and follows it up with a piledriver to him for the win.
Winner: Elijah
After the match, Nic Nemeth slides into the ring to check on Ryan. Elijah sneaks up behind The Nemeths with his acoustic guitar in hand and looks to hit Nic with it, but Nic moves out of the way and Elijah hits Ryan with the guitar.
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We then head backstage, where Mustafa Ali approaches Frankie Kazarian to propose an alliance to fight against the younger generation. Ali says he picked up the "ungrateful swine" of Order 4 and warns Kazarian that Avery Styles will one day betray him, but Kazarian tells Ali to check his baggage else and "get out of [his] face".
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Thanks for joining us.