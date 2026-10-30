Amazing Red Defends X-Division Title Against Cedric Alexander On TNA Impact

Amazing Red defeated Cedric Alexander to retain the X-Division Championship during "TNA Impact."

Red captured the title on the same night as his TNA Hall of Fame induction, beating Alexander, BDE, Rich Swann, Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro, and Ryan Nemeth in a seven-way scramble at Slammiversary. Alexander earned the first shot at the new champion by beating Aichner, Swann, and Navarro in a four-way during last week's show, looking to capture the title for the second time this year.

Alexander started the match off strong, getting the better of Red after a starting flurry to ensure the champion was grounded and worn down on the mat. He got a near-fall off of a Death Valley Driver, immediately going for the waist control to continue wearing Red down.

Red came back all the same, planting Alexander with a tornado DDT. He followed that up with a thrust kick to the gut, looking for the Code Red but getting spiked for a Michinoku Driver, having to kick out before the count of three.

Red rolled Alexander up thrice, each getting closer to the final three but ultimately to no avail, before going to the top rope for a leaping flatliner, finishing up with a successful Code Red for the winning pinfall.