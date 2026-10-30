Ilja Dragunov Comments On Entering AEW's Continental Classic Tournament

Ilja Dragunov came into All Elite Wrestling "starving" for competition. Fortunately for him, there's a round-robin tournament that could potentially satisfy that appetite.

On this week's edition of "AEW Advance," Dragunov addressed the possibility of him entering the 2026 Continental Classic, which is slated to kick off on the November 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Denver, Colorado.

"There's a lot of thought that I have on the Continental Classic," Dragunov said, "because looking back in 2023, Eddie Kingston, 2024, [Kazuchika] Okada, '25, [Jon] Moxley. This tournament represents mental toughness, because as far as I remember, all these people went through injuries, through setbacks, through really memorable moments, especially with Eddie, like a big emotional moment ... This tournament is representing strength, resilience, and I feel like the landscape of AEW is about to change. Why? Because I am here."

According to Dragunov, it would be embarrassing, both for AEW and fans, if he were not cast in the 2026 Continental Classic, especially given that he embodies all of the attributes associated with it. Ultimately, he knows that the final decision rests in the hands of AEW officials, however.

Jon Moxley, the reigning AEW Continental Champion, won last year's iteration by defeating Kazuchika Okada in the finals. Okada conquered the 2024 tournament with a finals victory over Will Ospreay.

The Continental Classic typically stretches several weeks, with AEW Worlds End serving as the stage for its final faceoffs. This year's Worlds End event will take AEW to the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 19.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.