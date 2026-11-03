Cruz Montana Comments On WWE Raw Debut After Revealing Himself As Member Of 946

Former TNA World Champion and "WWE NXT" talent Cruz Montana made his main roster debut in a shocking fashion on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw" when he revealed himself to be the fifth member of 946 during a brawl with the Bloodline. Montana, previously known as Mike Santana in TNA, unmasked himself in the ring, and aided his faction by helping beat down World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

Montana commented on his "Raw" debut on X (formerly Twitter), sharing clips and photos from the episode. He quote-posted WWE's video of himself throwing a chair at Reigns, who was gearing up to spear Keys. The clip ends with Montana revealing himself to the crowd.

"Throw me in the jungle... IM COMING FOR THE LION'S HEAD," Montana wrote. "Spin The Fckn BLOCK."

Montana also shared a screengrab from the broadcast where he's holding up Reigns' face for the camera. He captioned the post with a simple "FOOT ON THEIR THROATS."

Throw me in the jungle...

IM COMING FOR THE LION'S HEAD. Spin The Fckn BLOCK. pic.twitter.com/wmrfXuUSs5 — Cruz MONTANA🇵🇷 (@Montana_NYPR) November 3, 2026

In another post, Montana quoted a fan account commending him for his hard work, from Montana's work on himself in sobriety, to betting on himself as a singles star and leaving AEW, to working in "NXT." Montana began his post by saying "never let anyone say you can't do it."

"You see the vision. You put in the WORK. YOU MAKE IT HAPPEN!" he wrote. "I'll bet on myself every day of the week."

NEVER let anyone say you can't do it. You see the vision.

You put in the WORK.

YOU MAKE IT HAPPEN! I'll bet on myself every day of the week. https://t.co/0eQnQygebK — Cruz MONTANA🇵🇷 (@Montana_NYPR) November 3, 2026

After departing TNA, Montana made his official "NXT" debut on the July 21 edition of the show, and he quickly inserted himself into the NXT Championship picture. After failing to capture the title, he began feuding with DarkState's Dion Lennox. The pair have an unsanctioned match scheduled for this week's Wednesday edition of "NXT," though it's unclear if Montana will have 946 backup in the match.