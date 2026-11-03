WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/26/2026

"WWE Raw" saw a slight dip in viewership for its October 26 episode, possibly due in part to the ongoing NFL season, as well as game three of the World Series matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. The show saw a surprise championship main event that nearly ended in a cash-in.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the October 26 edition of "Raw" drew 2.3 million global views over the course of seven days, down from 2.5 million global views the previous week. It was the lowest viewership the show has seen since the middle of the summer. A total of 4.2 million hours of the show were viewed over the course of the week, down slightly from the previous week's 4.3 million hours.

The episode ranked seventh for the week globally among English TV shows, up one spot from the October 19 edition of the show. Domestically, "Raw" ranked eighth, down two spots from the previous week. The top three shows in the US included "The One About Matthew Perry," season three of "Nobody Wants This," and limited series "The Fall of El Mayo."

After it was revealed that Stephanie Vaquer wasn't medically cleared to compete in a number one contender's match, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce put Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a match against Becky Lynch. Judgment Day caused the disqualification in the match, and WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green and IYO SKY ran out to help Lynch. Tiffany Stratton also attempted to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Morgan, but Morgan escaped.

Elsewhere on the show, SKY defeated Raquel Rodriguez in non-title action. Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn also successfully defended his gold in an impromptu match against Je'Von Evans after a heated promo.