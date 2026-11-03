Eric Bischoff On Ric Flair's Health Scare: 'Ric Is Indestructible'

In life, the only two things said to be certain are death and taxes. According to Eric Bischoff, though, his fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair might be immune to one of them.

On an episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff and co-host Conrad Thompson addressed Flair's resiliency through multiple health issues, particularly a recent fall that left him extensively bleeding from an eye.

"I think there are going to be two people walking the face of the earth after we're all gone. It'll be Vince McMahon and Ric Flair," Bischoff said. "I don't know why. I think Ric is indestructible. He's just like a cockroach. The rest of humanity may evaporate into some other realm, but Ric will be here. I think Vince will be, too. I don't know what it is about those two guys."

On October 23, Flair suddenly fell while walking outside a Tampa restaurant. The impact resulted in him cutting his head and eye and being rushed to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Thompson, who is also Flair's son-in-law, noted that "The Nature Boy" sustained "a lot of soft tissue damage," but still made it back home by the following morning.

As for what caused Flair's fall, Thompson claimed that a blood clot in his leg has complicated some of his mobility. A few hours before the incident, Flair himself, 77, noted that the blood clot had also prevented him from traveling a certain distance, hence his last-minute cancellation of his Washington State Horror Con appearance.

"I'm glad Ric's well," Bischoff added. "I just saw a shot of him on Instagram that I'm hoping isn't true because it's a shot of him back in the bar that he walked out of last night when he fell or whatever it was. So hopefully, he's well enough to be up and about and enjoying himself as only Ric Flair can."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.