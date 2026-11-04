WWE NXT Results 11/4/26 W/ Live Updates: Two Titles On The Line, Main Roster Appearances

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "WWE NXT" on November 4, 2026, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida! The action kicks off at 8pm EST, and you can watch along with us on The CW Network, or stream internationally on Netflix.

Grayson Waller will be putting the NXT Championship on the line as he defends against "WWE SmackDown" star CM Punk. Moments after Waller retained his title against Tony D'Angelo at "NXT" Halloween Havoc this past Saturday, Punk appeared on the Titan Tron in a video to inform Waller of tonight's match introduced by Halloween Havoc host Danhausen on the entrance ramp.

Although Kelani Jordan successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Wren Sinclair at Halloween Havoc, she will be putting it on the line once again tonight as she defends against a mystery opponent. "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone confronted Jordan about her recent unprompted appearances on "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" over the last couple of weeks and informed her of the match as a consequence for her actions.

Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar will be going head-to-head with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in the finals of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with Cody Rhodes slated to present the Dusty Rhodes Cup to the winning team. Dar and Moreno defeated Los Americanos in the first round of the tournament, Nathan Frazer and Axiom in the quarterfinals, and Vanity Project in the semifinals, while Walker and Ledger defeated Viktor Zanov and Shido Ash in the first round, The Creeds in the quarterfinals, and AAA World Tag Team Champions El Hijo de. Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno in the semifinals.

Cruz Montana will be in action as he squares off against DarkState's Dion Lennox in an Unsanctioned Match. The issues between the two men have remained no secret over the course of the past several weeks and have become increasingly personal, with Lennox having previously sent Montana crashing into exposed concrete on the outside of the ring face first.

North American Champion Jackson Drake and NXT Tag Team Champions Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor of the aforementioned Vanity Project will be taking on Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, and AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix in a Six Man Tag Team Match. The aforementioned Stone informed Vanity Project of tonight's match backstage during Halloween Havoc this past Saturday when Vanity Project had confronted Stone.

Additionally, WWE legend John Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show to announce which "NXT" competitors will take part in the upcoming John Cena Classic on December 14 in Orlando, Florida at Walt Disney World as part of a special double feature "WWE Raw" set to be held on that day.