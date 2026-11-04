WWE NXT Results 11/4/26 W/ Live Updates: Two Titles On The Line, Main Roster Appearances
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "WWE NXT" on November 4, 2026, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida! The action kicks off at 8pm EST, and you can watch along with us on The CW Network, or stream internationally on Netflix.
Grayson Waller will be putting the NXT Championship on the line as he defends against "WWE SmackDown" star CM Punk. Moments after Waller retained his title against Tony D'Angelo at "NXT" Halloween Havoc this past Saturday, Punk appeared on the Titan Tron in a video to inform Waller of tonight's match introduced by Halloween Havoc host Danhausen on the entrance ramp.
Although Kelani Jordan successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Wren Sinclair at Halloween Havoc, she will be putting it on the line once again tonight as she defends against a mystery opponent. "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone confronted Jordan about her recent unprompted appearances on "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" over the last couple of weeks and informed her of the match as a consequence for her actions.
Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar will be going head-to-head with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in the finals of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with Cody Rhodes slated to present the Dusty Rhodes Cup to the winning team. Dar and Moreno defeated Los Americanos in the first round of the tournament, Nathan Frazer and Axiom in the quarterfinals, and Vanity Project in the semifinals, while Walker and Ledger defeated Viktor Zanov and Shido Ash in the first round, The Creeds in the quarterfinals, and AAA World Tag Team Champions El Hijo de. Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno in the semifinals.
Cruz Montana will be in action as he squares off against DarkState's Dion Lennox in an Unsanctioned Match. The issues between the two men have remained no secret over the course of the past several weeks and have become increasingly personal, with Lennox having previously sent Montana crashing into exposed concrete on the outside of the ring face first.
North American Champion Jackson Drake and NXT Tag Team Champions Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor of the aforementioned Vanity Project will be taking on Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, and AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix in a Six Man Tag Team Match. The aforementioned Stone informed Vanity Project of tonight's match backstage during Halloween Havoc this past Saturday when Vanity Project had confronted Stone.
Additionally, WWE legend John Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show to announce which "NXT" competitors will take part in the upcoming John Cena Classic on December 14 in Orlando, Florida at Walt Disney World as part of a special double feature "WWE Raw" set to be held on that day.
23 Updates
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Welcome to a crazy night of professional wrestling, with a special Wednesday night episode of "NXT"!
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Will CM Punk walk out of tonight as the new NXT Champion? Who will answer Kelani Jordan's Open Challenge for the NXT Women's Championship? Who will John Cena invite into The John Cena Classic?
Let us know your answers and other predictions for tonight's show in the comments below.
As for me, I personally think that Paige will be answering the call for Kelani Jordan's NXT Women's Championship Open Challenge after she was reportedly spotted at the Performance Center and think that Grayson Waller will still be NXT Champion by the end of the night.
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We are live! We see the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Kelani Jordan, and Grayson Waller pulling up to the Performance Center. We also see CM Punk chatting with Shawn Michaels before heading over to a video recapping the events of Halloween Havoc.
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Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, and Rey Fenix make their way to teh ring. Vanity Project follows.
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Vanity Project (w/ Myka Lockwood) vs. Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, and Rey Fenix
Jackson Drake and Gable begin the action. The bell rings and Gable levels Drake. Drake fires off elbows on Gable and gets in his face, then shoves him into the mat. Everyone begins dumping one another out of the ring, but they all get back inside and stare one another down in one of those fun staredowns we all love in tag team matches.
Smokes and Baylor pull Dragon Lee out of the ring, but Rey Fenix takes down Baylor and Smokes with a crossbody off the top rope on the outside.
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Back from the break, Drake and Smokes get Fenix up. Gable and Lee come to Fenix's aid, but Baylor tags out to Smokes and sends Gable crashing into the mat with a spinebuster. Drake delivers a springboard moonsault to Gable and lands his feet on Gable's chest.
We see MMA star Mike Chandler talking to Santana backstage as Drake wears down Gable with a sleeper hold. Baylor tags in, but Gable delivers a double underhook belly-to-belly suplex on him that I thoroughly enjoyed.
Fenix delivers a kick to Baylor off the top rope before he pins Baylor, but Baylor kicks out and delivers a shoulderbreaker to Gable. Gable suplexes Smokes into Baylor as he teeters on the ropes with Lee to stop him before Lee pulls Baylor off the ropes. Gable cinches in an Ankle Lock on Drake as Lee sends Baylor crashing into a mat with a Sidewalk Slam and Fenix wears down Smokes with a Torture Rack. Lee then pins Baylor to score the win for his team in a nice little sequence to end the match.
Winners: Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, and Rey Fenix
.@ReyFenixMx, @WWEGable and @dragonlee95 snag the WIN!! 🤌 pic.twitter.com/onzyKes7FQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026
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Back from the break, we see CM Punk chatting with Shiloh Hill. Grayson Waller crashes the conversation and gets in Punk's face.
Back at ringside, Kelani Jordan makes her way out. "SmackDown" star Paige follows.
While this show may already be dripping in main roster talent, it's always nice to see our girl Paige!
SCREAM FOR HER 😈
Paige is BACK in #WWENXT to challenge Kelani Jordan for the Title! pic.twitter.com/JwBicEjzvZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026
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Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Paige for the NXT Women’s Championship
The bell rings and Jordan delivers a low crossbody to Paige. Paige rocks Jordan with a pair of headbutts, then fires off knees on Jordan before the action spills out of the ring and Paige delivers a cannonball to Jordan off the ring apron.
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Back from the break, Jordan fires off knees on Paige's face. Paige levels Jordan before the two women rock one another with forearms and Paige delivers a double underhook suplex to Jordan. She follows it up with a Paige-Turner and goes for a pin, but Jordan kicks out and rolls onto the ring apron under the bottom rope.
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Paige rolls up Jordan, but Jordan kicks out and cinches in a crossface on Paige. Jordan then sets up for a split legged moonsault on Paige, but Paige gets her knees up and sets up for Ram-Paige. Jordan counters into a roll up for the win in a finish I personally thought could've been a little more exciting.
Winner (and still): Kelani Jordan
We then head backstage and see Sol Ruca (a fave of mine) chatting to Kendal Grey (another fave) and Wren Sinclair (who has grown a lot on me the last few weeks). Izzi Dame crashes the conversation, leading to a verbal confrontation between her and Sinclair.
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Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring to join the announce desk as Romeo Moreno, Noam Dar, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger are all already waiting inside.
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Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in the Finals Match for the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
Ledger and Moreno begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Dar and Walker tag in and Dar pins Walker, but Walker kicks out. Ledger drags Dar into the middle of the ring and ascends to the top rope, then lands a Frog Splash on Dar. Walker looks to follow suit, but Dar traps Walker in a Triangle as Moreno cinches in a Kimura Lock on Ledger.
Walker powers up to his feet and lands a sit-out powerbomb on Dar to escape as Ledger escapes with a vertical suplex to Moreno in a nice little sequence. All four men exchange right hands and left hands with one another.
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Back from the break, Walker sends Moreno crashing over the announce desk and tags out to Ledger. Walker and Ledger look to double team on Dar, but Moreno comes to Dar's aid. Walker and Ledger then land a double neckbreaker on Ledger and Walker before they connect with a clothesline-spinning kick combination to Ledger for the win (and one that I'm excited to see).
Winners of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar
After the match, Cody Rhodes congratulates Moreno and Dar. He reveals to them that Robert Stone has announced an NXT Tag Team Championship that will see Vanity Project defend against Moreno and Dar next week.
DAR AND MORENO 🏆@NoamDar and @Itsbbyromeo have WON the The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic!!! pic.twitter.com/ohOeWLSI2B
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026
MMA star Mike Chandler is waiting in the ring as Dion Lennox makes his way out.
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Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox in an Unsanctioned Match - Mike Chandler Is The Special Guest Referee
Montana attacks Lennox from behind, but Lennox scoops up Montana on one shoulder and sends him crashing into the ring post and the ring steps after the bell has rung. Montana grabs a table from under the ring and sets it up on the outside, but Lennox sends Montana crashing into the barricade spine first and sends him crashing over a pile of chairs.
Montana sends Lennox crashing through part of the "NXT" set piece, and Chandler (very briefly) checks on Lennox. Montana sends Lennox crashing into the ring steps and exposes the concrete. He drags Lennox up the ring steps, but Chandler puts a stop to it.
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Back from the break, Montana and Lennox fire off right hands on one another. Montana clotheslines Lennox out of the ring and looks to send him crashing into the exposed concrete, but right on cue, Cutler James and Osiris Griffin come to Lennox's aid and beat down Montana.
The lights go out, and when they come back on, Montana's new 946 stablemate Jaida Parker is standing at ringside as fellow 946 members Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Royce Keys make their way to the ring through the crowd.
THE 946 ARE HERE 🔥
OH YEAH!!! pic.twitter.com/dSmTXtiNiE
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026
As a quick aside, if you haven't watched Montana join The 946 on last night's edition of "Raw", you absolutely should! Very well done and felt like a proper surprise which is hard to come by these days in modern professional wrestling
Back to the match: The 946 quickly and dominantly beat down DarkState (as they should), with Price sending James crashing through the announce desk and Montana powerbombing Lennox through the table set up on the outside in a scene of pure chaos.
Montana dumps Lennox back in the ring and connects with a Spin The Block on him for the win.
Winner: Cruz Montana
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John Cena then makes his way to the ring, taking the time to celebrate his arrival with the Performance Center crowd.
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We Hear From John Cena
Cena says he loves "NXT" because it's passion, creativity, and potential having done a cutie patootie little dance as the live crowd chants for him.
Get it John! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/acPscPlLwR
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026
Cena says it's opportunity season and he wants to talk about The John Cena Classic, announcing the next invitee: Zilla Fatu.
The next invitee to the John Cena Classic is...
ZILLA FATU!!! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/DAWQCibAYV
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026
Zilla makes his way to the ring, and Cena says he loves Zilla's family and his father Umaga. He says Zilla's family has done lots for him and it's an honor to give him an opportunity to debut in The John Cena Classic in a really sweet moment shared between the two men. Zilla thanks Cena and says he has him really emotional, then says he appreciates Cena and the relationship he has with his family. The two men then hug in the middle of the ring.
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We then head backstage, where Kam Hendrix talks to John Cena and assumes he's automatically in The John Cena Classic. Cena responds by telling Hendri not to focus on The John Cena Classic and put his focus on his match next week against EK Prosper.
Grayson Waller then makes his way to the ring. CM Punk follows, and while I personally may not be his biggest fan, the Performance Center makes their love of Punk very well known with the warm reception for him.
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Grayson Waller (c) vs. CM Punk for the NXT Championship
The bell rings and Punk sends Waller crashing into the mat with a pair of arm drags. Waller wears down Punk with a side headlock, but the action spills out of the ring and Punk traps Waller in the ring skirt. He then lands a right hand on him.
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Waller sends Punk crashing into the ring post. He slides under the bottom rope to clothesline Punk on the outside of the ring and dumps him back inside as we see Vanity Project yelling at Robert Stone in his office (presumably about having to defend the NXT Tag Team Championship next week).
Punk dumps Waller out of the ring over the top rope, but Waller fires off stomps on Punk and levels Punk with a right hand. He fires off knees on the side of Punk's head, but Punk flies out of the ring to take down Waller on the outside and dumps him back in the ring.
Punk delivers a crossbody to take down Waller before calling for a GTS. Kevin Owens hops up onto the ring apron, but security holds him back which opens the door for Waller to roll up Punk for the win in a pretty good ending for someone who should not have won but needed a good reason to lose.
Winner (and still): Grayson Waller
KO IS HERE 🤯
Kevin Owens has COST CM Punk, Grayson Waller RETAINS the NXT Title! pic.twitter.com/4ygtc4xvCI
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026
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Here's the TL;DR for tonight's show:
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Six Man Tag Team Match: Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, and Rey Fenix def. Vanity Project via pinfall
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NXT Women's Championship: Kelani Jordan def. Paige via pinfall to retain
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2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar def. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger via pinfall
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Singles Match: Cruz Montana def. Dion Lennox via pinfall
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NXT Championship: Grayson Waller def. CM Punk via pinfall to retain
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What's on tap for next week's episode of "NXT"?
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Vanity Project (c) vs. Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar for the NXT Tag Team Championship
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EK Prosper vs. Kam Hendrix
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Thanks for hanging out with us tonight!